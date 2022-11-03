Comcast gives grants to expand digital access

Comcast Corp. gave out more than $500,000 in grants on Thursday to 17 organizations to support digital access and adoption for residents across the Boston region. Among the recipients are Tech Goes Home, Central Boston Elder Services, and One Bead. These nonprofits will use the funds to create “digital navigators” — training individuals affiliated with community organizations to help people access the Internet, use devices, and acquire digital skills, as well as provide education on digital awareness and literacy skills. “As a media and technology company, we are uniquely positioned to help address the inequities that exists in digital access and adoption. We see this not simply as the reality – but as an imperative, and our responsibility,” said Dalila Wilson-Scott, Comcast’s chief diversity officer and president of Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. She was in Boston to announce the grants. The money comes out of Project UP, Comcast’s 10-year, $1 billion pledge to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet and advance economic mobility. — SHIRLEY LEUNG

Travelers chooses Boston company to provide cybersecurity products

Travelers Companies has tapped Boston-based Corvus Insurance to provide cybersecurity products and services to Travelers clients in continental Europe. The deal, worth $50 million in revenue over three years for Corvus, follows the recent opening of the Boston firm’s Frankfurt office. The firm plans to offer its “Smart Cyber Insurance” product to small and mid-sized companies in Europe, with annual revenues of up to one billion euros. The Travelers arrangement will focus primarily on Germany and Austria, by providing brokers and policyholders with cyber insurance tools. Phil Edmundson, the executive chairman of Corvus, said the deal may grow beyond the $50 million level as Corvus expands to other countries in Europe. The initial launch, he said, will involve a team in Frankfurt that grows to 20 people next year. — JON CHESTO

MORTGAGES

Rates dip below 7 percent

The average long-term US mortgage rate dipped back under 7 percent this week, one day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate to its highest level in 15 years as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate fell to 6.95 percent from 7.08 percent last week. The rate was 3.09 percent last year at this time. The rate for a 15-year mortgage, often used by those refinancing their homes, fell to 6.29 percent this week from 6.36 percent last week. One year ago, it was 2.35 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS





RETAIL

All the turkey day fixings, at last year’s prices

Walmart is promising to sell a basket of ingredients for Thanksgiving at last year’s prices — a move to attract customers by easing the sting of soaring US inflation. The lower pricing will extend through Dec. 26, Walmart said in a statement Thursday. The savings will apply to traditional holiday fare such as whole turkeys, hams, stuffing mix, and cranberry sauce. The retailer said it’s working with suppliers to make sure it has healthy stocks of holiday staples. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





INTERNATIONAL

Glencore fined $311 million for bribing African officials

Glencore was hit with a $311 million penalty by a London judge after pleading guilty to coordinating a sprawling effort to bribe government officials for access to oil cargoes across Africa. The commodities trading giant admitted to seven counts of bribery across five countries including Nigeria and Cameroon, following a long-running fraud investigation. Prosecutors focused in on the firm’s London trading desk, saying Glencore’s traders and executives paid more than $28 million in bribes to secure access to oil cargoes between 2011 and 2016. The SFO fine represents about half a week’s profit for the booming firm — Glencore made $100 million-a-day in the first six months of the year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Remote work draws minority and female job-seekers

Companies may be calling workers back to the office, but many want to stay home, particularly those who come from underrepresented groups. Black, Hispanic, and female job seekers are making up a greater share of applicants — and new hires — for roles that can be done remotely compared to their white and male counterparts, an analysis released Thursday by LinkedIn finds. Between January 2019 and October 2022, the platform saw a 20 percent increase in the share of female applicants applying to fully remote jobs, compared to a similar decrease in male applicants over the same time period. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





INTERNATIONAL

US lags in attracting and retaining talent

The United States slipped behind Denmark in a ranking of the most competitive nations in attracting and retaining talent, hurt in part by middling scores in openness to foreign business and workers, as well as personal safety. Overall, Europe dominated the top of the annual Global Talent Competitiveness Index issued by Insead, an international graduate business school, with seven countries in the top 10. Switzerland and Singapore remained No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, while Denmark moved to the third place, displacing the US, which dropped from the top 3 for the first time since 2017. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STARTUPS

Stripe to cut more than 1,000 jobs

Stripe Inc., one of the world’s most valuable startups, will cut more than 1,000 jobs as it seeks to rein in costs ahead of any economic downturn. The Irish-American payments company will cut its workforce by 14 percent this week, returning headcount to the almost 7,000 total from February, co-founders Patrick and John Collison said in an e-mail to staff seen by Bloomberg News. The two vowed to trim expenses more broadly as they prepare for “leaner times.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS





TECHNOLOGY

Qualcomm stock down as Chinese lockdowns, economic slowdown hurt earnings

Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of smartphone processors, saw its stock tumble more than 7 percent Thursday after giving a far weaker forecast than expected, punished by the economic slowdown and Covid-19 lockdowns in China. Revenue will be $9.2 billion to $10 billion in the fiscal first quarter, Qualcomm said Wednesday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $12 billion. Excluding certain items, earnings will be $2.45 a share at best, Qualcomm said. The average projection was $3.40. Qualcomm is coping with the slowdown in part by freezing hiring, executives said during a conference call. The buildup of extra inventory may take two quarters to clear, the company said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS