Want to go to the new Beacon Hill bookstore on a weekend? You may have to wait outside a bit.

But that’s what visitors to Boston’s newest bibliophile craze, Beacon Hill Books & Cafe, are finding when they arrive — at least on weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, the line stretching down the bricks of Charles Street is “a little bit of phenomenon,” said owner Melissa Fetter.

It’s not often that you seen a line stretching down the street for... a bookstore?

“Each weekend, I think, ‘Oh, the lines won’t return,’ and then they do,” she said. “We had one day where it started to rain. I thought, ‘Oh, this will surely dissipate the line.’ And no, people stood there with their umbrellas.”

Advertisement

What’s driving the crowds? According to Fetter, it was a viral TikTok video posted Oct. 6 that tours the five-floor bookstore and describes it as a “fairytale.” More than 100,000 people have liked the clip, which shows off the bookstore’s sprawling shelves, indoor fireplace, outdoor garden, cozy reading nooks, and the train set that snakes around the walls on the children’s floor.

“It’s a wave that just keeps keeps rolling,” said Fetter. “It is a highly aesthetic space, it’s very visual, and people want to come and be part of it.”

Combine that with the raft of other social media attention the bookstore has garnered — nearly 25,000 people follow its Instagram account — and the lines outside the door since the store’s Sept. 30 opening begin to make more sense.

“A lot of the people are there just because they want to take pictures of themselves,” said Fetter. “The entire store has become an Instagram spot.”

Irene MacDonald looks at a book on the first floor of Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The weekend popularity has meant that some employees need to stand outside to control the foot traffic, said Fetter. She helps manage it herself on weekends to chat with customers, many of whom are tourists.

“The store opens and people begin to come. And it builds and it builds, and then at a certain point, all the staff looks at one another and says, ‘It’s time,’” she said. “Then someone goes to the bottom of the steps and starts controlling the entry.”

Advertisement

“There’s a certain excitement — if there’s a line that must be there’s something cool that people want to be a part of,” she added. “So that’s been working in our favor.”

Want to visit the bookstore but avoid the line? Fetter suggests stopping by during the week. It’s closed Mondays but open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fetter is hoping to open the first-floor cafe next week, she said, “but that’s going to bring a new level of excitement.” To avoid lines, they plan to list themselves on OpenTable so patrons can make reservations.

To be sure, there is some incredulity about the bookstore’s high demand: Twice, Fetter has heard tour bus drivers rolling down Charles Street say over the loudspeaker, ‘What? People are waiting in line for a bookstore?’”

But to Fetter, the lines simply mean good things to come.

“Obviously with a new business, building awareness is one of the first challenges,” she said. “And I feel that we have accomplished that in spades.”

The children's room of Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.