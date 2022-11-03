Whoop hires self-driving car veteran as CTO, and its first chief medical officer

Jaime Waydo , Whoop’s CTO, is a known figure in the tech world. She led safety efforts at Waymo, Google’s driverless vehicle startup, before being hired by Apple. Then she joined a startup that worked on road infrastructure for autonomous cars.

Its new chief technology officer hails from the self-driving car industry, and for the first time, the company has hired a chief medical officer.

Dr. Pat Carroll, Whoop’s first chief medical officer, attended Dartmouth Medical School before spending nearly two decades as a primary care physician. Then he had stints at Walgreens and digital health startups, including Hims & Hers, which went public last year.

The new hires come as Whoop expands beyond its direct-to-consumer business. Whoop now sells its fitness-tracking wrist strap to organizations, such as companies and sports teams; it also offers its product in retail stores and has a larger vision for its place in health care.

These interviews have been condensed and edited for space and clarity.

Pat Carroll, Whoop's new chief medical officer, and Jaime Waydo, Whoop's new chief technology officer. Courtesy of Whoop

How did your backgrounds lead you to Whoop?

Waydo: I spent the first decade of my career at NASA, mostly working on robots that go to Mars. Then I did a couple of health companies. I did a decade in self-driving cars. It’s been a theme for me of working on problems that are some of the hardest in the world to solve.

Whoop has built such a great foundation with the products that they already have. There’s still a lot more that we can build on top of that.

Carroll: For most of my career, I was a primary care physician in Concord, New Hampshire. I got to see the full scope of health care — how it works and doesn’t work.

For five years I was in Chicago as the chief medical officer of Walgreens. I got recruited to go to a startup in San Francisco, a virtual health company called Hims & Hers. I helped take them public a year and a half ago.

I’ve been following Whoop for years, particularly as I got into virtual health care. I love the space, and Whoop was right at a point where CEO Will Ahmed and the board realized it really needed to expand the health care vertical.

Jaime, why switch from self-driving cars to health?

Waydo: I spent a decade in transportation, and there’s been a lot of hype around self-driving cars. (I think it’ll happen someday, but it’s a long way out.)

The pandemic has shown us that health is such an important field. I have two kids, and when the pandemic hit, they were six and nine. Having them at home for two years, not really able to go out and be in the world, I just watched what it did. There is nothing more precious than our wellbeing, whether it’s your sleep, health, mental health, or physical health, it’s all intertwined. Whoop really came in as the tech answer to a lot of the questions I was asking.

What are your top priorities?

Waydo: Whoop has built an amazing foundation, one that their members love. For me, it’s about taking that, as Whoop is looking at expanding into health, and doubling down on new capabilities, whether it’s mental health or reproductive health or women’s health.

Carroll: There is a need to build out medical-grade content in the coaching. We give our customers lots of data. If you’re getting information on your sleep pattern, should you be concerned about obstructive sleep apnea? What’s restless leg syndrome?

A photo of the Whoop 4.0 band. Whoop

You both weren’t recruited by Whoop?

Waydo: I asked to be considered. I knew a recruiter who happens to be friends with Will. He said Whoop is pretty amazing, based on what I wanted, and that Whoop was looking for an executive. I said, ‘Can I please meet Will, this sounds amazing.’

Carroll: I sent a cold e-mail to Will. I thought they really had needs for a chief medical officer that had both a traditional health care background, but also in the digital health space. Believe it or not, Whoop took a blind e-mail from me and said, ‘Hey, come on in and talk.’

How is Whoop different from other smart devices?

Waydo: I always look at wearables like the Apple Watch and the Garmin watch as trying to untether you from your phone. They’re a device that is a watch first, then they sprinkle in health and fitness capabilities.

Whoop helps those who want to use data-driven science for behavior changes and performance improvements.

Does Whoop plan to work with the FDA to become a regulated medical device?

Carroll: We’re looking at all opportunities. Certainly, that is one.

You’ll be seeing some interesting research come out from us in the next few weeks that will show that we can get into various aspects of health care.

At the Globe Summit, Will Ahmed said he sees Whoop becoming “effectively, a doctor’s office on your wrist.” Thoughts?

Carroll: I don’t think we’re going to be the patient-center-medical-home on our wrists. We certainly can be part of it.

As a primary care physician, I never asked my patients about sleep. I seldom screened for depression. If I’m a primary care physician, I would welcome an application like Whoop to offer guidance around appropriate sleep, appropriate exercise, watching out for things like alcohol and smoking.

You both wear the Whoop strap. What’s it like?

Waydo: I’ve been wearing it for several months now. It’s really coached me to getting consistency in my sleep habits. The data shows you the effects of what you’re eating and drinking, and what that does.

Carroll: This morning, I had to wake up at 3 a.m. for a flight. I checked my Whoop, and I’m in the red. I know tonight, I’ve got to get to bed earlier. I probably won’t drink for the next couple of days, since I know that it’s going to adversely affect my ability to recover. Prior to Whoop, I’d just feel lousy, but I didn’t really have an idea of how to recover from it.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.