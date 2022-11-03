Hue will open in the old Storyville space; Chicken & The Pig serves cutlets and dogs in Lynnfield

Notable names are involved in the project: Executive chef Barnett Harper comes from Marliave . He’ll serve American comfort foods with Asian accents, with shareable plates such as spicy tamarind pork ribs, crispy chicken wings in sweet chili sauce, and tofu in chili garlic sauce, all in an upstairs dining room. Downstairs, there’s a lobby bar and a cocktail menu with escargot, sweet-and-sour fried fish, and noodles with beef in oyster sauce. George Aboujaoude ( Cafeteria , Bijou Nightclub & Lounge , Committee , Eva ) and Maurice Rodriguez ( Fat Hen , La Brasa ) are also in the mix.

Coming soon : Hue is poised to open at the Copley Square Hotel (90 Exeter St.) later this year. It’s a prime location, once home to Storyville Jazz Club and Café Budapest .

Expect a party atmosphere at the backroom speakeasy and champagne bar, complete with a DJ after 9 every night, and live music.

Donut Villa Diner opens in Arlington this winter, replacing the Common Ground (319 Broadway). Owner Erin Bashllari says the restaurant should open in December or January, serving dinner, craft beer, cocktails, and plenty of doughnut-focused brunch items. There are other locations in Cambridge, Malden, and Newton that serve delicacies such as an eggs Benedict doughnut, a doughnut cheeseburger, and a pizza doughnut topped with marinara and mozzarella.

Onion rings at Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing in 2018. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/file

Openings: Chicken & The Pig opens at MarketStreet Lynnfield (525 Market St.) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The business began as a COVID-era food truck, serving chicken cutlet sandwiches and hot dogs. This is the truck’s first brick-and-mortar location. Feast on a “czar dog” wrapped in bacon, a sauerkraut-laced German dog with mustard and cheddar cheese, and 11 varieties of chicken cutlet sandwiches with sides of pickle boats, bacon on sticks, and cheese fries. For dessert: ice cream sandwiches and soft-serve. There’s also a kids’ menu, beers on tap, and even a few salads. Visit daily from 11 a.m.

Reopenings: Glam steakhouse Boston Chops reopens its Downtown Crossing location in mid-November (52 Temple Place). New culinary director Corey Carter comes from Mastro’s. Visit Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m.

Anniversaries: East Cambridge’s Puritan & Company (1166 Cambridge St.) celebrates its 10th anniversary this month with a series of special events. Stop in for dishes from a “greatest hits” tasting menu with throwback recipes (and the chance to win a private dinner for 10), plus a celebration on Thursday, Nov. 17, with former Puritan chefs cooking favorite dishes, plus a punch fountain and a raw bar.

