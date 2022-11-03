Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announce they’re married, after keeping it private

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to [the public] on a special day,” Fabiola Valentín posted on Instagram on Monday in a reel that stitched together sweet moments between her and her now-wife, former Miss Argentina, Mariana Varela. They tied the knot Oct. 28, according to the post.

A former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico made a surprise announcement this week: They’re married.

Valentín, 22, and Varela, 26, met in 2020 at the Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, where they represented Puerto Rico and Argentina, respectively.

Both beauty queens made to the pageant’s top 10, and appeared to remain close friends. The social media feeds of both women have been peppered with photos of the two together over the past two years.

What fans didn’t know was the pair was secretly dating the whole time.

Congratulatory comments flooded both Valentín and Varela’s feeds.

“Congratulations,” wrote Ghanaian singer and beauty queen Abena Akuaba, who won Miss Grand International 2020. “MGI brought together a beautiful union.”

“Congratulations beautiful,” another person wrote. “God bless your union and long live love!!!!”

The reel posted this week showed moments between Valentín and Varela over the past two years, ending with balloons spelling out “Marry Me?” and a champagne toast for the newlyweds.

“Thanks for all the love,” Varela replied to the Instagram comments. “We are very happy and blessed.”









