A pandemic trend that seems to be sticking around: walking the world

“It’s really in many ways pulled me through COVID,” he said. “I enjoy it, both with people and alone. It’s a kind of meditative experience.”

“In every walk with nature,” it says, “one receives far more than he seeks.” Like many other people, Schor, 71, did a lot of walking at the start of the pandemic, which coincided with his retirement from work.

Ira Schor keeps two inspirational maxims on his desk at his home in Newton. The first reads “solvitur ambulando” — Latin for, “It is solved by walking.” The second is a quote from the naturalist John Muir.

Now Schor and his wife have taken his hobby on the road, with a walking vacation to Italy.

A lot of other people are doing that, too. Companies that offer walking tours report big spikes in business compared to before the pandemic. And some destinations are blazing ambitious new walking trails to attract travelers.

Before COVID, “I don’t think people took the time to be outside and commune with nature, and now they’re thinking, ‘How can I incorporate that into my vacation?’” said Linda Lowther, project manager of the Island Walk in the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island.

The trend coincides with a lingering resistance among travelers to being in crowded places, the upswing in popularity of outdoor exercise, the explosive growth of personalized fitness trackers, and demand for travel among newly retired baby boomers like Schor who still want to take active vacations.

Participation in outdoor individual activities since the start of the pandemic is up 84 percent, more than in-home exercise, team sports, indoor sports, or any other category, the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. reports. During the same period, sales of fitness apps climbed by 49 percent, according to Grand View Research.

“People found walking to be an excellent way to disconnect, to get outside, to reconnect with the world around them,” said Matt Thompson, brand manager at the Vermont-based tour company Country Walkers. “For many people it’s become a break in their day, so it makes a lot of sense when you think about it as a longer break in their routine.”

Country Walkers has seen a 40 percent increase in the number of first-time customers, Thompson said. Every domestic trip last year was full. “If you wanted to create a tour anywhere in the country, I could sell it out,” he said.

Walking tour bookings at the international travel company Explore, whose North American headquarters is in Boston, are up 82 percent since before the pandemic, said Sam White, a company director. Walking trips now comprise 20 percent of its business, up from a pre-pandemic 10 percent, White said.

“That’s a huge increase and it’s growing as we see more business come back,” she said. “It is definitely a trend.”

The walking and hiking category at the touring company Backroads has increased 30 percent, said Tom Hale, founder and president. “People have realized it’s a great way to travel.”

Destinations are recognizing this, too. Prince Edward Island has connected 435 miles of existing inland and coastal trails, dirt roads, beaches, boardwalks, and side streets into its new Island Walk. The idea is based in part on the Camino de Santiago, a 500-mile network of pilgrims’ walks in northwestern Spain that attracts 100,000 visitors a year.

Organizers see the Island Walk as a sort of Appalachian Trail for walkers who prefer level terrain, bed-and-breakfast inns, cafes, and microbreweries to mountain hiking, campsites, and cooking fires. At about 15 miles a day, it would take a month to complete, but has 32 sections meant for people who prefer to sample only parts of it.

The newly-launched Island Walk, a 435-mile walking trail that loops around Prince Edward Island. Tourism Prince Edward Island

“You get a better feel for a place” on foot, said Lowther. Walkers who tried out the trail in its debut season last year “told us how they connected to people,” she said. “They met farmers, they met fishers, and saw things you don’t see from a bus or from a car.”

The number of visitors so far is not in the hundreds of thousands but in the hundreds, Lowther said. Still, she said, “that’s big room money for a small province like ours.”

Walkers also have fast-expanding choices in US destinations. There are now 24,905 miles of trails converted from former rail lines nationwide, with 9,197 more miles planned, according to the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. Trail use tripled in the first weeks of the pandemic, and is still at levels 60 percent higher than before COVID, the conservancy reports.

The 3,700-mile Great American Rail Trail across 12 northern states from coast to coast is half finished. And the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure act included $200 million a year for walking and cycling connections in and between communities.

That’s a slow way to get around. Which seems to be the appeal of it.

“Just being outside and in the environment makes all the difference in the world,” said Schor, whose plan for an earlier walking trip to Portugal was canceled by COVID. He’d never take a bus tour, he said. “That’s just not my idea of a vacation.”

Christina Roberts photographed a mallard while walking on the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail in Cheshire on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. People took up walking during the pandemic and seemingly have kept it up. Ben Garver/Associated Press

Walking tours are “a different type of travel, to some extent,” said White, at Explore. “You get to see more of the place where you go. It’s being outdoors, not being in a crowded city, not being on a bus.”

The popularity of walking, Country Walkers’ Thompson said, is in part because of shifts in customers’ relationship with time and how they use it. “The idea of waiting around and getting on a bus has much less appeal to people.”

For those and other reasons, travel industry insiders expect the walking craze to stick around.

“This surge in interest is going to definitely carry into the future,” said Hale, at Backroads. “The interest among baby boomers in terms of staying active — that is an absolute trend” that has only been intensified by the pandemic.

He compared the popularity of walking to the relative decline of Peloton, which reports a “significant decrease” in demand after turbocharged sales at the start of the pandemic, and is temporarily halting production of some of its fitness products.

“What a surprise,” Hale said sarcastically of consumers getting off the stationery bikes in their basements. “Maybe they’re all going out walking.”