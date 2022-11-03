A power outage party, belly laughs in N.Y., and axes made in Maine

Poke around rare books, old maps, and illuminated manuscripts during the 44th annual Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair at the Hynes Convention Center, Nov. 11-13. The event draws more than 100 exhibitors from nine countries who will showcase original books, photos, autographs, historic documents, original illustrations, fine and decorative prints, and more. Highlights include rare first editions of Charlotte Bronte’s “Jane Eyre,” the first edition of the health and civil rights landmark book “Our Bodies, Ourselves,” and John F. Kennedy’s book “Inaugural Addresses of the Presidents of the United States,” inscribed by Jacqueline Kennedy. Free appraisals on Nov. 13, 1-3 p.m. Admission $25, Nov. 11, 4-8 p.m.; free, Nov. 12, noon-7 p.m. and Nov. 13, noon-5 p.m. www.bostonbookfair.com

Ski film tour visits New England

Get stoked for ski season with a night of in-person films that showcase a women’s backcountry ski trip in Alaska to the adventures of Cody Townsend, who’s attempting to climb and ski North America’s top 50 lines. Watch seven new films — suitable for all ages — during Salomon’s Quality Ski Time Film Tour, showing at the Somerville Theatre Nov. 15 and Main Street Landing in Burlington, Vt., Nov. 16. Other films convey the challenge — and fun — of being the sister of a pro skier, what it’s like to be a sponsored teenage skier (skied, filmed, and edited by under-18 members of Salomon’s junior ski team), and the pursuits of Josh Daiek as he seeks solitude and challenging lines off the grid in the Nevada mountains. Tickets $15 for general admission plus booking fees; all proceeds benefit the nonprofit Protect Our Winters. https://bit.ly/QSTtour

Passim’s Power Outage Party

The heat will still be on, but there will be no mics, no amps, and no lights during Club Passim’s Power Outage Party Nov. 15-18. The four-night event features music, storytelling, and entertainment by Zachariah Hickman, a bassist, producer, and bandleader who’s worked with artists such as Josh Ritter and Ray LaMontagne. The performance will feature the POP House Band and include special guests each night: Mike Block Nov. 15, Celia Woodsmith Nov. 16, Rose Polenzani and Kip Drozek Nov. 17, and Peter Mulvey and Colin McGovern Nov. 18. Tickets $30 each night ($28 for members). 617-492-7679, www.clubpassim.org

THERE

Brace for belly laughs in NY

One of country’s largest comedy festivals returns to the Big Apple Nov. 7-13 with headliners Bill Maher, Tracy Morgan, Wanda Sykes, and Brookline-native Conan O’Brien. The New York Comedy Festival features more than 200 comedians performing more than 100 shows at venues throughout the five boroughs and — for the first time ever — at UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Long Island, with John Mulaney. Other headliners include Mo Amer, Shane Gillis, Jo Koy, Nurse Blake, Ms. Pat, JB Smoove, Jenny Slate, Jimmy O. Yang, and Bassem Youssef. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of Carolines on Broadway, a New York comedy venue owned by Caroline Hirsch who founded the comedy festival. Tickets $10-$180. www.nycomedyfestival.com

Go visit Loveland

See an art exhibit by singer-songwriter John Mellencamp, a dazzling winter lights festival, and a new IMAX theater in Loveland, a hip, up-and-coming city one hour north of Denver. The award-winning musician, activist, and artist has a new exhibit at the Loveland Museum called “John Mellencamp: Painting and Assemblages” that runs through Feb. 12, 2023. Mellencamp’s “large-scale portraits and mixed-media pieces document America’s heart and soul, revealing unsettling but beautiful truths with a kind of anti-establishment frown,” according to the museum. Winter Wonderlights Downtown — a new season-long light display — opens on Nov. 18, featuring live reindeer, ice sculpting, interactive art displays, and live music (or see the original Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra, opening Nov. 19). Stay tuned for the opening of the new IMAX theater in the next month. www.visitlovelandco.org

EVERYWHERE

New fire pits for fall

Solo Stove’s fire pits have become wildly popular for good reason: They are super sleek, lightweight, and portable; they light quickly; and they emit very little smoke (no need to change seats to avoid shifting smoke gusts). The new 2.0 version of these smokeless fire pits have an added new feature — a removable base plate and ash pan unit that sits on the bottom of the stove and makes emptying ash a cinch (no more turning the fire pit over to dump out debris). Try the ultra-portable Ranger 2.0 (just 15 pounds and 15 inches in diameter) or the Bonfire 2.0 (23 pounds and 19.5 inches in diameter); both come with a carrying case and are currently 25 percent off. $199-$239, www.solostove.com

South Portland-based Brant & Cochran makes two hand-forged portable axes; the Allagash Cruiser and Dirigo Belt camp axes.

New England-made axes

Chop up wood for your fire pit with an ax hand-forged in South Portland by Brant & Cochran Axes from Maine. The company makes the Allagash Cruiser and Dirigo Belt camp axes. The 2.5-pound Allagash Cruiser has a carbon steel blade embossed with the maker’s initials and manufacture year and a beautifully shaped and comfortable 28-inch Amish-turned-hickory handle. The smaller Dirigo Belt axe weighs 1.75 pounds and has an 18-inch hickory handle. Use them in the backyard to split wood for your smokeless fire pit or bring them on your canoe or camping trips. Both come with a Maine-made leather sheath. $239-$299. www.bnctools.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.