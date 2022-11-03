Welcome to the most Christmassy town in America

I feared that if I didn’t participate in the Bavarian merriment, one of the waitresses would take away my schnitzel, refuse me apple strudel, and toss me out into the cold. So I smiled and sang as if possessed by all seven von Trapp children.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — “Edelweiss, edelweiss, every morning you greeeeet meeeee.” The dinner crowd at Andreas Keller Restaurant was getting rowdy, singing along to the “Sound of Music” ditty as a lederhosen-clad accordionist pumped out the melody on his squeezebox and waitresses in dirndls buzzed about dropping off plates of crisp apple strudel.

Spending time in Leavenworth, a town of 2,400 in the mountains of Central Washington state, requires commitment. You’re either going to arrive and shake your head at the absurdity of an entire municipality that looks like an 18th-century German village, or your heart will melt and you’ll throw your arms around the Alpine architecture and soak up the delicious corniness of it all. It’s “The Twilight Zone” meets the Grimm Brothers, sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon.

I decided to drop all cynicism and feel the love. Honestly, it was difficult to resist a town committed to pulling off the illusion of being located in the European Alps. Last year, a study from travel company Next Vacay examined the most Christmassy towns in America, scoring them on criteria such as the number of Christmas markets, snowfall amounts, coziness, and Instagramable winter scenes. Leavenworth took the crown. The town looks like a small German village, it’s surrounded by snow-capped mountains, and has a reindeer farm. There’s really no competition.

I was here in the fall, but Leavenworth seemed ready to roll out the holly. The Christmas lights were being strung up on the town common, and it was snowing on the drive from Seattle through the Cascade Mountains.

The town boasts 21 miles of holiday lights through the winter, plus the requisite German Christmas markets and Nordic sports. There are holiday events every day in December. The town even has its own Christmas song. Winter Karneval promptly follows in January.

An accordion player at the Andreas Keller Restaurant plays a mix of traditional Bavarian folk songs and familiar favorites. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Before I made the rounds at the Biergartens and Nutcracker Museum, there was one very serious question that required an answer: How did a tiny hamlet become a chalet-filled fantasy land? The town may look as if it’s been around for 200 years, but according to the vice president of Leavenworth’s historical museum, it began its Germanic-ish transformation less than 60 years ago.

In its infancy, Leavenworth was a prosperous place. In the 1860s, it was a fur trading outpost, then a gold rush boomtown, and finally an exporter of timber. By the 1920s, the timber supply had been depleted, the railroad had relocated, and Leavenworth was becoming a ghost town. But a pair of enterprising businessmen had a vision, and that vision was ... Bavaria. Bob Rogers and Ted Price, the aforementioned businessmen, began working with merchants, town officials, and the University of Washington. In six years, the dead downtown was well on its way to becoming what visitors marvel at today.

The Hotel Europa in downtown Leavenworth, Wash. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Everything in Leavenworth is Bavarian. Zoning laws are strict. Even chains such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, and the Hampton Inn sport Bavarian-style lettering and architecture. But the best part of Leavenworth is that most of the stores and restaurants are not chains. Instead, Front Street (or Front Strasse, as the street sign reads in a Germanic font) is filled with independently owned shops and restaurants.

It’s also where you’ll find the Nutcracker Museum. If you’re going to re-create an alpine town and make it the most Christmasy locale in the country, it should have a museum with a collection of more than 9,000 nutcrackers, beginning with prehistoric nutting stones up to contemporary pop culture nutcrackers. It’s not all blocky wooden soldiers painted red. There’s at least two Hillary Clinton nutcrackers, plus Yoda, Elvis, elephants, squirrels, birds, every Disney character imaginable, football players, an entire nut-cracking brass band, and, of course, soldiers in every possible shade of uniform.

A brass band of nutcrackers on display at the Nutcracker Museum in Leavenworth, Wash. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

As you may have gathered, the word “subtle” doesn’t really exist in Leavenworth, and that’s what makes it fun. The pretzels are big, the bratwurst is plentiful, and the gingerbread cookies at the Gingerbread Factory are fresh year-round. The cookies were so good that you could eat them for breakfast. Well, at least I did, and I’d do it again despite the judgmental stares of passersby. The Christmas ornament shop, Kris Kringl (no e, thank you), is not for the faint of heart. I’d never seen so many ornaments representing such a wide variety of foods, sports, drinks, animals, and hobbies. You need an ornament that looks like a jar of almond butter? It’s here. How about a string of Bud Light Christmas lights? Step right up.

I should mention that there’s a lot more in Leavenworth than pretzels and peppermint bark. Among the T-shirt shops and souvenir stores, there’s the Cheesemonger’s Shop, a European-style chocolate shop called Schocolat, and even a speakeasy called Pika Provisions. For such a Lilliputian town, Leavenworth has a lot of dining options. Sulla Vita is a shockingly good pizza restaurant with a very impressive patio. There’s Mexican at Pavz Tacos, because every faux Bavarian village deserves decent tacos, and a seafood restaurant called Yodelin. Outside of downtown, there’s fine dining at Wildflour, which specializes in pasta.

Erika Bowie, general manager of the Leavenworth Reindeer Farm, gives Elsa the reindeer a smooch. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

But to be honest, I was here for the kitsch and Christmas. I can find fine dining anywhere, but reindeer farms are entirely unique. I was under the assumption that the Leavenworth Reindeer Farm would be a sad petting zoo with a few mangy reindeer and perhaps an angry goat that gave visitors the stink eye. Erika Bowie, the general manager of the family-run farm, set me straight. The farm has a herd of 27 reindeer (also several cats) that look very robust. She’s like a walking encyclopedia of reindeer facts. If you come here, you will be schooled on all things reindeer, like it or not.

“Reindeer have color changing eyes, from brown to blue,” she excitedly explained. “They are the only mammal on earth that can see in ultraviolet. They can run 50 miles an hour and swim 6.2 miles per hour. That’s faster than Michael Phelps. The antler is the fastest-growing tissue on the planet. It grows up to an inch a day.”

After hearing all of that I opted against sampling the reindeer sausage at the snack bar, but according to Bowie, reindeer is a staple in her family’s native Norway. The farm has family-friendly activities and tours, and is in the process of erecting what will be the West Coast’s largest geodesic projection dome. Inside the dome, visitors will be able to watch the northern lights and reindeer herds from around the world in 360 degrees.

The view from Peshastin Pinnacles State Park in Cashmere, Wash. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

On my flight from Boston to Washington state, a local told me to make time for hiking around Leavenworth, and after multiple bratwurst tastings, it felt like it was time to heed his advice. With my limited time — all that schnitzel wasn’t going to eat itself — I strategically chose Peshastin Pinnacles State Park in nearby Cashmere. The 1½-mile trail I took was steep, but the short hike yielded dramatic views.

I’d like to say that watching the sunset and taking in the beauty of nature truly filled me with the holiday spirit. But who am I kidding? It was definitely the gingerbread men that did the trick.

A gingerbread man (with appropriate lederhosen) from the Gingerbread Factory in Leavenworth, Wash. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.