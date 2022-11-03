What it takes to cook for a hungry bunch of people on a shark expedition

But the team who helped film the live shark sequences for “Jaws” had better ideas than just walking into the drink with them. Andrew Fox has spent more than three decades on board the shark-diving vessel the MV Rodney Fox. The craft is named for his father, who survived one of the world’s most severe shark attacks in 1963. Instead of heading to dry land forever, Rodney invented the world’s first subaquatic shark-diving cage and founded a shark expedition tour business. Today, Andrew Fox co-operates Rodney Fox Shark Expeditions, multiday cruises through the waters of Australia’s Neptune Islands, where voracious appetites and expansive menus are top of mind. But the feeding frenzies in question are human, and this year, its crew is hoping to net a new chef to fuel the staff and guests of their voyages.

I think of being eaten by sharks more than I think of eating with one. Here in New England, where great white shark sightings have increased in recent years, fins are becoming commonplace shoreline accessories. On a recent beach day in Plum Island, I watched a fin emerge, slicing down the waterline. Someone, straight from Central Casting, shouted “shark!” A nervous crowd gathered. A few minutes after the fin submerged, beachgoers poured back into the waves, toddlers and all. New Englanders are salty like that.

I reached out from one popular shark hangout to another to learn more about what Fox and the team are looking for in their next onboard chef, and what’s different about cooking for cage-divers.

“As soon as the great white shark appears, everything stops,” said Fox. Everybody rushes to have that first look … and quite often, they’re just all jumping into their wet suits and trying to get into the cage, and that can be really frustrating for the chef actually, [who’s] gone to a lot of trouble to make something.” But, he said, it’s something the chefs come to understand about the natural pace of expedition life.

A meal on a recent Rodney Fox Shark Expedition. Andrew Fox

Weather variations, shifting locations, and the unpredictable schedule of the sharks themselves present additional challenges to navigate. Seasick sailors may not tolerate food at all, and may sleep for long periods of time.

“The chef needs to be ready to cook at any time and wait till we get up into calmer waters,” said Fox.

The onboard chef will have more hassles to chart than sauce-on-siders, in the parlance of the late Anthony Bourdain. The menu accommodates myriad dietary requests. Cooks must cater to a crew of up to 25, considering vegans and vegetarians, Keto, and allergies to lactose, gluten, alliums, and peppers, as well as bake a mean birthday cake. But that’s not all.

Though the guests may be green, the chef shouldn’t be. Job requirements include experience working on vessels, so that the chef is not surprised by motion sickness and can maintain a long day aboard, preparing breakfast and working into evenings. And, close quarters means that the chef needs to be chummy with the existing crew.

“You’ve got to be able to work as a team and get on with everybody, which is hard for grumpy chefs sometimes,” said Fox.

Meals on a recent Rodney Fox Shark Expedition. Andrew Fox

“It’s a real lifestyle choice,” he said. The job is intense, but often served through shorter terms, sometimes as brief as weeks as opposed to entire seasons. The next chef will support an existing team, primarily a couple who are readying their retirement plans and would like some relief between dives.

As someone who gets seasick bobbing in Boston Harbor, it’s hard to imagine how adding apex predators to the equation might further whet my appetite. It turns out that’s a common problem. While most experienced back-of-house teams know how to wrangle a ravenous brunch crowd, shark tourists are their own breed of diner. For one thing, there’s an added ingredient: fear.

When seafaring challenges are overcome, Fox said that the nautical appetite becomes insatiable. Sharklike, you could say.

“Once you get used to your sea legs, nearly everybody admits to eating a lot more than they normally do, and it seems like the whole day revolves around the mealtimes,” he said. Other fare known to appear includes oven-roasted meats, piled with vegetables, and shellfish sourced from nearby coves. Fox recalls a wonderful chicken curry dish special to one chef; another excelled at tiramisu.

“After a dive, it’s wonderful to come up and have a nice, hot cup of soup.”

The boat, Fox explained, is a former pearling ship converted into a liveaboard-style vessel. In its previous life, the boat traversed the remote waters of the Northern Territories, seeding and harvesting pearls. Now, the jewel of the ship is its 25-person saloon, attached to a galley which thrums with production all day long. Tour-members can wander in at any hour to find freshly-baked muffins, scones, snacks, and gather there at the end of a long day (unless beguiling weather inspires a sunset barbecue). Like the kitchens in most homes, it is often a gathering place, redolent with the scent of baking bread.

Shark season in New England peaks in the fall, so I checked in with our local shark-spotting boats to see if anyone is dishing while fishing closer to home. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, research institute and source of the Sharktivity tracking app, runs short tours in search of sightings, and recommends packing a bag lunch.

Meals on a recent Rodney Fox Shark Expedition. Andrew Fox

“While guests are permitted to bring food/snacks/drinks aboard the vessel (no hard alcohol or glass allowed), we operate on a ‘pack in pack out’ policy,” said Captain Darren Saletta of Monomoy Sportfishing, who runs shark-spotting tours off Chatham.

“Shark tours are roughly two hours long, and most clients opt not to eat on these adventures. During trips, we are often underway in the wind and sea at speed, or hopefully viewing a shark … which is an exhilarating experience for most folks and not a choice time to partake in culinary delights.”

Chatham Fishing Charters operates with a similar policy: Bagged lunches are welcome, but please: no bananas — they’re cursed. That’s an old nautical superstition often repeated on crafts, certainly apocryphal, but if you’re cruising for great whites, you’ll need all the luck you can get.

You don’t have to leave it to chance with Down Cape Charters, which runs a shark cruise through “Shark Alley,” a stretch by Monomoy Island where shark sightings are common, and which features an “on the water menu.” Selections include picnic lunches: turkey clubs, roast beef, and tuna, for example, paired with kale salad or crudite. A kids’ menu features, brazenly, a banana burrito, and of course, Cape Cod potato chips. There is seafood cocktail: poached shrimp, king crab, and lobster rolls among that list, along with crisp white wine to toast.

How, when faced with the prehistoric majesty of a 4,000-pound shark, can anyone think about potato chips? But like Rodney Fox, who saw that the only way out of fear was through it, shark-watchers find their own way: through the kitchen.

“Even when great white sharks are arriving, and there’s a lot of excitement, sometimes the dinner bell gets everybody’s attention, and we’ll go in and have a big feed.”

I asked Andrew Fox to describe the scene on deck when the star arrives.

“When the fin first appears, they hear the ‘Jaws’ music in their head — they have that sort of fear of the unknown, that monster element — and that sort of stops people from wanting to snack.”

But that’s where the chef rises to the challenge: She will emerge from the kitchen, and, sharks circling, pass out appetizers.

Fear owes so much to ignorance, and, standing on the deck, maybe it’s possible to get used to the sight of one of nature’s most awesome predators. But it’s hard not to imagine that a chef knows something else: how to nourish and comfort, despite circumstances. And maybe that’s what’s different about this job.

“That’s a wonderful thing, to be served, you know, pies or quiches or muffins and pizzas when people are up watching sharks on the observation decks,” said Fox. Adrenaline recedes and appetites swell.

“Having great white sharks swim around while you’re eating is a wonderful thing…” added Fox. “It’s like a very exciting dinner party.”