Acton police seek public’s help to identify vehicle that struck 13-year-old boy

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a sedan and a dark-colored sport utility vehicle that were seen near a crosswalk where a 13-year-old boystruck and seriously injured Wednesday evening in Acton, policesaid.
The boy was in the crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle in the area of Great Road near Harris Street at about 6:15 p.m., Acton police said in a statement. The vehicle fled the scene.
The boy was taken by ambulance to the Wetherbee Street fields and then flown to a Boston-area hospital via medical helicopter, police said. He was in critical but stable condition as of Thursday.
Investigators obtained video surveillance from a local business and released it in the statement Thursday night.
“Police are interested in any information the public has on a sedan seen passing through the area, and a dark-colored sport utility vehicle that passed through a short time earlier,” the statement said.
Anyone with information on this incident, or information on the vehicle involved, should call Acton Police at 978-929-7711, police said.
