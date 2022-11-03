Acton police seek public’s help to identify vehicle that struck 13-year-old boy

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a sedan and a dark-colored sport utility vehicle that were seen near a crosswalk where a 13-year-old boystruck and seriously injured Wednesday evening in Acton, policesaid.

The boy was in the crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle in the area of Great Road near Harris Street at about 6:15 p.m., Acton police said in a statement. The vehicle fled the scene.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the Wetherbee Street fields and then flown to a Boston-area hospital via medical helicopter, police said. He was in critical but stable condition as of Thursday.