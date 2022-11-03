‘All of our cows are pets to us.’ Pregnant cow fatally shot on New Hampshire farm

Cookie “was staring, looking at the wall,” Heidi said in a phone interview. “Very unusual for her. She’s usually up at the bunk [feeder] eating.”

The 1,200-pound Jersey cow, named Cookie, was brought in to be milked Sunday evening by the owners of Ilsley Farm — Douglas Ilsley, his wife, Heidi, and their daughter Lisa — when Lisa noticed something was wrong.

A pregnant cow was shot and killed on a farm in Weare, N.H., on Sunday, two months before she was due to give birth, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Lisa tried to bring Cookie in to milk her, but then, to her horror, she noticed a bullet hole piercing the cow’s side.

“There was absolutely a perfect hole in her abdomen,” Heidi said of the nearly 5-year-old cow, who was having trouble breathing. “[Lisa] showed her dad who said, ‘Lisa, why don’t you look on the other side of her and see if something went out the other side.’ That’s when we noticed there was a bump on the side of her.”

They called their veterinarian.

The bullet came from a muzzleloader rifle, Fish and Game Sergeant Kevin Bronson said in a phone interview. Oct. 29 was the first day of muzzleloader hunting season in New Hampshire, the beginning of a busy opening weekend, he said.

When the bullet was removed, the Ilsleys were told Cookie probably wouldn’t make it through the night, Heidi said. But to their surprise, they found her standing up in the barn the next morning. The Ilsleys and Cookie got to say their last goodbyes, and the family left her alone.

“She died on her own, comfortably, in her pen with some nice hay, and she drifted off to heaven,” Heidi said.

Cookie would’ve turned five on Nov. 9. Her calf was going to be named Crumb, Heidi said. She was part of a 16-cow herd at the well-known dairy farm in southern New Hampshire. The family sells gallons of raw milk, and Lisa runs a beloved ice cream shop on the property.

Officials at NH Fish and Game are conducting an investigation and have a few leads already, Bronson said. Many hunters have called in and told officers what they saw that day. Heidi said officers told her that the rifle was old-fashioned and distinct, and that they might bring dogs in to sniff out any residual gunpowder on the ground.

“We don’t know if somebody specifically saw the cow and shot it because they are not a good person or if it was an accident — somebody thought it was a deer and shot it and or was shooting at a deer and didn’t even know they shot the cow,” Bronson said.

The person who shot Cookie will most likely get their hunting license revoked, whether or not it was an accident, he said.

Heidi expressed her pain and anger toward the shooter, saying she would want to know what was going through their head when they pulled the trigger. The hunter was “shooting down into the unknown,” very close to where Heidi’s brother and sister-in-law live, she said.

“All of our cows are pets to us,” she said. “Nothing will bring her back ... . But just feeling all the kind words we’ve been getting from people is very touching.”

Officials encourage anyone with information about the shooting to call 1-800-344-4262.

