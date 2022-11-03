Ashley Kalus tries to put down roots in Rhode Island

“You can feel the energy in this room,” Kalus said to cheers. “You can feel the tide is turning. And Dan McKee’s days are numbered.”

PAWTUCKET — Ashley Kalus, the Republican candidate for Rhode Island governor in the Nov. 8 election, knows how to make an entrance. On a recent Tuesday night in late October, a few hundred people were waiting for her in a transportation company’s warehouse, where a running grill was giving off the smell and the smoke of medium-well hamburgers. Then, fashionably late for the 7 p.m. rally, a black SUV— similar to the one Governor Dan McKee drives around in, as it happens — drove right onto the warehouse floor. Kalus got out, and the crowd greeted her with sustained applause.

But there, even in that warehouse, questions lingered along with the smoke from the grill: Why did she come to Rhode Island in 2021 and, in less than a year, launch a campaign for governor?

Two days after the Pawtucket rally, Kalus was picking at a peanut butter cookie and sipping a snickerdoodle coffee at Brewed Awakenings in Warwick, answering those same questions.

“I always wanted to be able to come back,” Kalus explained. “There wasn’t really a clear path to do that.”

Now there is one. Is there a clear path to victory, too? McKee has tried to close that off by highlighting Kalus’ lack of deep ties to Rhode Island, releasing an entire ad devoted to the question of whether she’s “from around here.”

“It’s all he has,” Kalus said. “It’s an ugly, nativist message.”

Her own message is simple: Humble beginnings in California, fighting to success as a child in Massachusetts, time spent in Rhode Island in her 20s, then business success in Boston, Illinois, and Florida. She’s put $4.7 million of her own money into her campaign to amplify it. But like a lot of campaign messaging, the details are where things get complicated.

Kalus, 40, was born in the San Diego area. Her “humble beginnings” were on the West Coast, she said: Her mother and her biological father had a contentious divorce, and she moved with her mother to Massachusetts when she was 11.

She says she got her entrepreneurial spirit from her mom, who started a physical therapy staffing company. Her stepfather worked in various roles for startups, mostly as a controller.

“She can get things done,” her mom, Kelly Kalus, told the Globe. “She makes her mind up to do something, and she’s usually very successful and really watches out for other people.”

Republican candidate for RI governor Ashley Kalus greets Sal Caiozzo of Warwick outside the Western Hills Middle School during primary voting in October. Ryan T. Conaty/Ryan T. Conaty for the Boston Gl

Though they weren’t poor in Massachusetts, there were some booms and some busts, Ashley Kalus said. They lived in Quincy before moving to Cohasset and then Scituate, Massachusetts. The Scituate home they bought was a downsize from Cohasset, but still well above the median home price in Massachusetts at the time.

In Quincy, Kalus was enrolled in a private school for a year or a year and a half, for which her campaign said her family had to take out loans. She graduated from Scituate High School but never went there for class thanks to her participation in a dual enrollment program with UMass Boston, she said. During that time, when she was still a teenager, her parents paid for her to live in an apartment in Boston.

After graduating from high school, Kalus went to UMass Amherst. While still an undergraduate student, she was visiting her sister, who went to the Rhode Island School of Design, when she met Jeffrey Weinzweig, she said. Weinzweig was a craniofacial and reconstructive surgeon, not yet doing elective cosmetic surgery at the time, her campaign said. He had an independent practice in Rhode Island and also worked as an assistant professor of surgery at Brown University’s medical school, the university said.

When asked if she ever lived in Rhode Island full time before buying a home in Newport in 2021, Kalus doesn’t offer a direct answer.

“I was not counting the nights I was spending the night at Jeff’s house,” Kalus said. “Did I declare residency? No, I was in college … Ask McKee, he’ll probably know. Have him look up his stupid oppo that he’s vomiting all over the place.”

Weinzweig owned a condo in Providence while they were dating but in 2004, before Kalus graduated from UMass Amherst, he sold it and moved to Boston, cutting ties – at least legally – with Rhode Island. He said in a legal document that he was no longer a resident of Rhode Island in 2005.

Kalus has always said she and Weinzweig got engaged in Providence in 2008 — on a visit to a place that meant so much to them, but while they were firmly ensconced in Boston. They wanted to be in Rhode Island, Kalus said, but they could not afford to be here.

The details make it difficult for them to claim affordability as an issue. Kalus said the type of surgery Weinzweig was doing at the time of their engagement wasn’t as well paying as one might imagine; he was fixing cleft lips and operating on people who’d been in motorcycle crashes, not yet doing more-lucrative plastic surgery. And Medicaid reimbursement rates were low, she explained. Also, doctors earn less in Rhode Island than they do elsewhere.

Still, she acknowledged that Weinzweig would have been making in the six figures as a plastic surgeon. Her campaign said Kalus earned $47,000 when she started at Accenture right after college and worked her way up to $60,000, putting their combined income well above the median household income in Rhode Island, which was about $50,000 in the mid-2000s.

“Yes, you could make more money going elsewhere,” said Dr. Michael Fine, a former director of the state Department of Health. “But so could primary care doctors, and most of them stayed. Most of us were committed to the people of Rhode Island, and stayed even though we got paid relatively poorly compared to other states. But relatively poorly means, we’re still making three to five times what the average annual salary in Rhode Island was.”

Kalus, though, said you have to look at the particulars, including their student debt burden and their previous experiences. Weinzweig had invested in a Providence Place mall comedy club that didn’t work out, and the debt contributed to their decision to find opportunities elsewhere, Kalus’ campaign explained.

“There’s this idea, and this has happened a lot with doctors, that because you have an advanced degree, that you make a lot of money,” Kalus said. “That’s not really true, depending on the specialty that you’re in. And the idea that we should give up the opportunity to have a good life together, without a safety net, is something that I think misunderstands where a person is when they’re thinking about having a family.”

Weinzweig left Rhode Island for Boston, taking a top job at the Lahey Clinic. In 2009, Weinzweig started a plastic surgery practice in Illinois; Kalus and Weinzweig got married the same year. Kalus in the meantime was getting graduate degrees from the London School of Economics and Columbia University, a dual enrollment program she finished in 2010. In 2012, Kalus and Weinzweig bought a house in Highland Park, Illinois, for $1.2 million.

They now have three boys, who have appeared in her campaign commercials and often draw compliments from supporters. “We love them, don’t we?” said one woman who pulled Kalus aside at Brewed Awakenings.

In Illinois, Kalus worked on the business side of her husband’s plastic surgery practice, helping grow it into a powerhouse. She also got more involved in politics. She’d served as an intern for then-Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy in 2004; in 2009, she interned on Andy McKenna’s unsuccessful Republican primary gubernatorial campaign in Illinois; and she worked for Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in Illinois, first on his campaign and then in his administration.

But Kalus says she always wanted to come home. Thinking that what was missing was some salt water, they bought property in Florida, where she voted in the 2020 election. But that didn’t work, either, Kalus said. The COVID-19 pandemic helped put things in perspective, Kalus said.

In May 2021, they bought a $770,000 home in Newport, R.I. That same year, a company Kalus and Weinzweig had set up, Doctors Test Centers, got a contract from the state of Rhode Island which would eventually encompass COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. The state paid $7,208,214.84 under the contracts. (The vast majority of that money went to her workers, her campaign said.)

The testing and vaccination work ended poorly, and that contract is now in mediation, a situation that has gotten extensive media coverage – with McKee even hinting that Kalus is running for governor in an act of retaliation, and highlighting how many of Kalus’ business dealings end up in flames.

Kalus says that’s not why she’s running. The problems in this state, she says, are Dan McKee problems, not Rhode Island problems. And she can fix them, making Rhode Island a great place to “live, work, and raise a family,” It’s a refrain you’ll hear often if you spend enough time around Kalus.

The other refrain you’ll hear often: It doesn’t matter that she’s not from Rhode Island.

Her supporters often bring it up on their own, presenting it as a positive. While McKee’s supporters have chided Kalus for saying she wanted to come back to a state where she won’t even say she lived full-time, Kalus supporters say she won’t owe anyone anything, and won’t go for deals they object to like Tidewater Landing or the Superman Building.

“I wouldn’t care if Ashley was a Martian from Mars,” Dick Fossa, a longtime Democrat and the chief of staff to the North Providence mayor, said to laughter and cheers in Pawtucket. “If she’s the best person for the job, she has my vote.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.