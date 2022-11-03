Back on the home front

Thomas J. Fahey Jr. was shot down during a mission over Croatia during War War II but survived, and the partisans in the area rescued him and got him back to his unit in Italy.

If the public is divided over the conflict — bitterly so, as in the case of the Vietnam War or to a lesser degree, the war in Iraq — there may be no parades or celebrations such as those the nation bestowed on returning veterans from World Wars I and II.

As we prepare to mark Veterans Day Nov. 11, it is easy to forget that US servicemen and women returning home from wars have not always received a warm welcome.

My father, the late Thomas J. Fahey Jr., was a staff sergeant in the Army and a gunner on a B-17 bomber during World War II.

His son, my older brother Thomas J. Fahey III, served in the Air Force starting at the end of the Vietnam War. His daughter, Mikaela (Fahey) Felcher, served in the Army and the National Guard in Iraq and Kuwait at various times during the 2003-2011 conflict.

Coming home was a different experience for all of them.

Thomas J. Fahey Jr., who passed away in 2017 at the age of 91, enlisted after graduating from Milton High and was a member of the 342nd Bomb Squadron, 97th Bomb Group, of the 15th Army Air Force. He was shot down during a mission over Croatia but survived, and the partisans in the area rescued him and got him back to his unit in Italy.

Flying missions in the B-17 — nicknamed by its crew “The Flying Flak Hole” — was a harrowing experience. “We cruised at altitudes between 27,000 and 30,000 feet,” he wrote in his self-published book, “and the temperatures in the plane got down to 60 below — and lower, since that’s as low as the gauge went.”

Fahey felt the warm embrace of a grateful nation in several ways when he returned to the US. One was using the expanded GI Bill to get a mortgage that allowed him to move his growing family into a new home in Randolph.

He recalled both small and large gestures of gratitude that came his way, including the times he entered bars in uniform while still under 21 and was not questioned. “The owner would say if you were old enough to wear a uniform and fight and die for your country, you were old enough to drink a beer,” he said.

He worked for the MBTA for many years and on weekends delivered a truckload of Sunday Globes to cities and towns all over New England. We spent our summers in a cottage near a lake in Hanson, and he loved the water.

The late Thomas J. Fahey Jr. in 2014. Rich Fahey

My dad was a celebrated storyteller and decided to preserve his war experience. My siblings and I eventually helped him turn his story into “One Man’s World War II Journal” — a book coordinated by my daughter, Meredith Fahey — as a gift to our family. He went on cable TV and spoke to veterans’ groups, and to the day of his death, he felt appreciated.

His son, Thomas J. Fahey III, 73, grew up in Randolph and was a longtime Stoughton resident who now lives in Hawaii. He chose to enlist in the Air Force after being drafted in 1972, and as a staff sergeant spent a year in Thailand and three two-month deployments in Okinawa.

“We were sent into the war zone right out of tech school, the first class since World War II to do that,” he said. That meant learning a lot of things on the fly.

While in Thailand, he and his crew supported US military aerial operations that included Operation Linebacker II, a large-scale bombing of North Vietnam in December 1972.

“We worked 12-hour shifts seven days a week during it,” he said.

When returning home to his unit’s base in California between deployments, he was warned to lay low.

“We were told not to wear our uniforms when returning to California,” he said.

He had heard from other soldiers — and seen on TV — people spitting at soldiers in uniform returning to their bases.

Fahey recalled there were no parades, no brass bands, no welcoming committees. And very few choruses of “Thank you for your service.”

His experience jibed with many of his fellow veterans. Many Americans came to see the Vietnam conflict as an unjust war, and the number of US combat deaths — approximately 58,220 — was far too high, and the war’s unpopularity just grew over time.

In a 2019 essay on the History.com website, Dante A. Ciampaglia cited other possible reasons Vietnam vets didn’t return to open arms.

One was the sheer length of the conflict: from 1964 to 1973, the longest war until Afghanistan overtook it (2001–2021). That meant servicemen — usually on one-year tours — were constantly coming and going, instead of being demobilized en masse as at the end of World Wars I and II.

Because they came to be identified with the first American war abroad that was lost, Ciampaglia found Vietnam vets who said they were discriminated against when it came to hiring, and others who found their veterans’ benefits woefully lacking.

Vietnam vet and author Jerry Lembke also noted, “You don’t have parades for soldiers coming home from a war they lost.”

In his essay, Ciampaglia also cited popular culture, the stereotype of the broken, homeless Vietnam vet that began to take hold thanks to films like “The Deer Hunter” (1978), “Coming Home” (1978), and “First Blood” (1982).

Thomas J. Fahey III and his partner, Kathy Mayne, outside their home in Haiku, on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Thomas J. Fahey III

After leaving the service, Thomas J. Fahey Jr. returned to Stoughton, earned a college degree, went to work at the MBTA, and helped raise four children. He and his wife Gale later divorced.

He realized a dream later in life when he purchased a 31-foot sailboat named Andante in 2005. A skilled sailor, in 2006 — along with partner Kathy Mayne and their dog Sasha — he completed a 4,000-mile round trip on the Intracoastal Waterway between Englewood, Fla., and Plymouth.

Thomas’s daughter, Mikaela (Fahey) Felcher, 43, who grew up in Stoughton, enlisted in the Army in 1998, became a helicopter mechanic, and was stationed in Iraq and Kuwait in 2003 as part of a crew supporting the Boeing CH-47 Chinook. It was a time when women could only serve supporting roles in combat areas.

In January 2004, she returned from a base in Germany and joined the Massachusetts National Guard. In 2005, she assumed full-time duties with the Guard, as a technical inspector supporting the Black Hawk helicopter. Her stint included deployments to Kuwait in 2005-06 and 2010-11.

Her first deployment, when she started in Kuwait and moved up through Iraq during the invasion, was the toughest.

“There was nothing there,” she said. “We were living in tents and we built our own showers. It was hard living.”

Felcher still has a photo of her standing next to a thermometer in the sun that read 140 degrees.

“It was like opening up an oven and sticking your head in it,” she recalled. “It was a great place to lose weight, especially if the food didn’t agree with you.”

Retired Army National Guard Master Sergeant Mikaela (Fahey) Felcher with her husband, retired Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Michael Felcher, now a pilot. Mikaela Fahey

In 2012, after her marriage to fellow Guardsman Michael Felcher, she moved to Little Rock and served in the Arkansas National Guard in several capacities, retiring as a master sergeant in 2021.

There were no parades for vets returning from the Gulf, but I have seen the appreciation for her service firsthand. On a Saturday night in November 2008, she was part of a group of Massachusetts veterans honored for their service at a Boston Bruins game. The next day, she and her crew were cheered on the field at a Patriots game at Gillette Stadium. They then made a flyover that was shown on national TV.

Felcher said that 2008 weekend typified the attitude of much of the public. “It was generally positive,” she said. “I can’t say there were many negative responses. Even if people didn’t agree with the war itself, I think they tried to support us.

“I know it was different for my father [the Vietnam era vet]. I’m grateful we had support from family members, friends, and the public, who all pretty much thanked me for my service.”

Felcher said she also believes that as a group, today’s veterans are better supported than their predecessors. “There’s a lot of organizations for veterans and a lot of resources out there.”

My family members all came home. On this Veterans Day, we especially remember those soldiers who never did.

They were never far from the mind of my late father. Thomas J. Fahey Jr., the World War II vet. He dedicated his book “to those who never had the chance to come home and tell their story.”

Rich Fahey can be reached at fahey.rich2@gmail.com.