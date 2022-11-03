Best things to do in R.I. this week: Nov. 4-10

If you think Comic Con is just for comic book fans, think again. The lineup at the 10th Rhode Island Comic Con Nov. 4-6 is a veritable Who’s Who from cult-favorite TV and movies and, yes, comic-based hits. You’ll find photo-ops with dozens of stars, including Doug E. Doug, Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash of “Clueless,” Danny Trejo, Jason Lee, John Cleese, Rachael Leigh Cook, Ralph Macchio of “The Karate Kid,” the red Power Ranger, Mr. Feeney from “Boy Meets World” (!) — and, “The Boys” fans, rejoice — Elizabeth Shue.

We’ve got Cher from “Clueless” and the voices of Aladdin, Jafar and Jasmine. We’ve got a chance to eat your way through Newport. A dance legend to watch. Cheese, cocktails and pasta to try. There’s something for everyone this week. Let’s make like we have leftover Halloween candy and dive right in.

Advertisement

Plus cosplay contest, panel discussions, and “team up photo ops” with ‘90s hits like “A Goofy Movie,””Beauty and the Beast,” “Clueless,” “Cool Runnings,” “My Cousin Vinny,” “Pinky and the Brain” and more. It’s honestly kind of mind-boggling. All the details, schedules and more here.

EAT YOUR WAY THROUGH NEWPORT

Bring your appetites. Newport’s Restaurant Week kicks off Nov. 4 and the menus are lit. Area restaurants offer discounts, deals, prix-fixe menu specials and more through Nov. 13. Examples?

Diego’s offers a $60 “Oaxacan Meal for Two” — chicken thighs and pork topped with house ranchero sauce, served over Spanish rice with cotija and oaxaca Cheese, with sides of street corn, black beans and pickled vegetable and warm grilled flour tortillas. Pick a pitcher: margarita, sangria or beer. Meanwhile, the Boat House in Tiverton offers a three-course prix-fixe lobster boil for two — you might start with clam chowder, then dig into steamed lobster with drawn butter, PEI mussels, Narragansett littlenecks, corn-on-the-cob, boiled potatoes, chorizo, ending the night with pumpkin praline bread pudding. #FoodiesParadise. Details here.

Advertisement

DANCE LEGEND

Dance fans, beeline to Bill T. Jones /Arnie Zane Company’s “What Problem?” at The Vets Nov. 4. At 70, Jones is a legit dance legend — a 2010 Kennedy Center Honoree and two-time Tony winner among other honors. Co-presented by FirstWorks and Brown Arts Institute at Brown University, the New York-based dance company has “revolutionized modern dance while exploring issues of identity,” according to the event billing, and the show “evokes the tension between belonging to a community and feelings of isolation that many people feel in these divisive political times.”

According to FirstWorks, you’ll see 26 Rhode Islanders on stage, as the company “develops content with local community members in each touring location…resulting in performances specific to the host city.” From $24. 7:30 pm. 1 Ave. of the Arts, Providence. For more event information, see here and here. For artist info., see here.

“A CHRISTMAS CAROL” DEBUTS

If you’re one of those people who puts the tree up the week after Halloween, Trinity Rep has a classic for you. Dickens’ timeless holiday tale of a penny-pincher and three ghosts hits this week. See preview shows Nov. 4, 5, 6 and 8; Nov. 9 is opening night. Through Jan. 1. From $25. 201 Washington St., Providence. 401-351-4242. Details here.

WOMEN’S VOICES SERIES

Newport Live kicks off a three-concert “Women’s Voices Series” with Appalachian singer/songwriter Dori Freeman Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Jamestown Arts Center. The folk/Americana singer has made her mark in the genre, complete with a performance on Mountain Stage. She reminds me in some ways of a young Iris Dement. For a sense: “All I Ever Wanted.” Erin McKeown and Alisa Amador follow in the series. I previously asked executive director Dick Lynn about Newport Live’s mission “to celebrate diverse music” here. $35. 6:30 p.m. 18 Valley St., Jamestown. Event info. here. Artist info. here.

Advertisement

GOAT HIKES

It sounds like a scene out of a children’s book, but yes, you can hike with goats around a historic farm, past “a babbling brook” and “through open pastures. We will visit our pig friends, peek in on our group of belted Galloway cows, affectionately known as the Oreo cookie cows and our funny flock of barnyard bird friends.” $25 per adult with one goat. Nov. 5, 10 a.m. 1942 West Main Road, Middletown. Details here.

JUDY GOLD

Two-time Emmy-winner Gold brings the comedy gold to Rhody Nov. 5. You might recognize her from any number of shows — from Showtime’s “City on a Hill” or “The First Lady” to appearances on “30 Rock” and “Friends From College.” Catch her at the Greenwich Odeum Nov. 5. $28. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

500-YEARS-OF-HISTORY WALKING TOUR

History buffs, take note. Learn about centuries of local history on a 1.5-mile historic walking tour of Providence, starting from the Pedestrian Bridge across from Plant City on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

Advertisement

“The river has always been at the heart of Providence but it lost its way (literally and figuratively) in the twentieth century. Work over the past 40 years has restored the river to its rightful place,” according to the event description. “Walk in the footsteps of the original residents of the city [see] historic buildings and compare old photographs and paintings with the current appearance” while learning about Providence’s “inhabitants over the past 500 years.” #WalkingHistoryLesson. Free. Details here.

WATERFIRE’S SALUTE TO VETERANS

Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and WaterFire’s theme on Nov. 5 is a “Salute to Veterans.” A ceremony kicks off the evening at 4:30 p.m. in Waterplace Park. Food fairs and artist vendors open at 4:30 p.m. with a full lighting at 5:35 p.m. Starting at 7:30 p.m., wreaths will be laid at the World War, World War II, Korean and Rhode Island Nine Beirut Memorials while taps plays at Memorial Park, according to the billing. Plus regular WaterFire fun: an origami master, a living statue, live music, and a RISD faculty show. Full details here.

PUPPY PLAYTIME

Rhody dogs and humans can enjoy “Autumn Hike & Play” at the John H. Chafee Nature Preserve in North Kingstown Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. Think 2 miles and 90 minutes of beach walking and puppy play. Free. 1344 Boston Neck Road. Details here.

Advertisement

PASTA, BEER AND WINE

The power trio. Newport Pasta Co. collabs with Smug Brewing for a 90-minute homemade pasta-making with beer and wine. Learn a dozen different styles of pasta to impress your family and friends at the next dinner party. #ItsHomemade. #NoBigDeal. $20. Nov. 6, noon. 100 Carver St., Pawtucket. Details here.

CHEESE & COCKTAILS

Once you’ve mastered pasta, take a cheese-and-cocktails pairing class led by Edgewood Cheese Shop. #Classy. $40. Nov. 9, 7 p.m. 1 Sims Avenue #103, Providence. Details here.

FIRST-EVER DAYTIME #FOODTRUCKFRIDAY

Beep beep beep! This is not a drill, people. For the first time ever, Roger Williams Park Zoo hosts a #FoodTruckFriday during the day (Hugs neighbor. It’s happening. It’s really happening!) Hit up food trucks around the zoo on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., find live music — then meet the animals. Included with Zoo admission. Adults $19.95, ages 2-12: $13.95. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: keep rockin.’