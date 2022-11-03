Brookline High School dismissed early after chemical detected in building

Two students and two staff members at Brookline High School were taken to a hospital Thursday after a “chemical irritant” was detected in the building, officials said.
The chemical was found late Thursday morning near a first-floor bathroom close to the cafeteria, school officials said in a statement. Officials didn’t specify the chemical they discovered.
Students and staff were “swiftly evacuated” from the building shortly before noon and police and fire officials were called to the building, officials said. Students were dismissed early.
“The BFD is currently clearing and ventilating the affected area now,” school officials said. “Air quality is also being monitored. Boston Hazmat is also present at the scene to further evaluate the situation.”
The status of the four people who went to the hospital wasn’t immediately available.
Shortly before 2 p.m., police said that hazmat units had left the school.
“HAZMAT Units have cleared @brooklinehigh and roads in the area are now open,” police posted on Twitter. “Thank you all for your cooperation.”
