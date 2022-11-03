Child rapist due in court, charged in slaying of 10-year-old Chicopee girl 56 years ago

According to newspaper accounts, Zukowski insisted on answering the telephone at her family’s home on the day she was last seen. After her death, police discovered the name of the girlfriend Zukowski had given her parents was fictitious.

Donald R. Mars, 73, is scheduled to be arraigned in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield Thursday in connection with the 1966 slaying of Betty Lou Zukowski who left her Chicopee home after taking a telephone call and was never seen alive by her parents again, according to records and news coverage.

A convicted child rapist is now charged with beating a 10-year-old girl and then throwing her into the Westfield River where she drowned, a murder he allegedly committed 56 years ago, according to state records.

Advertisement

The girl’s body was found by fishermen in the Westfield River in West Springfield on May 31, 1966, five days after her parents reported her missing to Chicopee police, according to newspaper accounts.

The medical examiner who conducted the autopsy on the child concluded she died from drowning and had been violently beaten, but did not find evidence that she had been molested, according to newspaper accounts.

It was not immediately known how Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s office and police allegedly connected Mars to the crime.

Mars is now 73 years old and is currently living in Bedford, according to the Sex Offender Registry Board, which classifies him as a Level 3 offender considered most likely to commit new offenses.

According to the registry, Mars was convicted of two counts of rape of a child with force and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 in 1995.

Details of those offenses were not immediately available Thursday.

Mars would have been 17 years old at the time of Zukowski’s murder.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.