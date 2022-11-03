Former state official wins $820,000 in lawsuit against Deval Patrick, state government

Patrick told reporters after he fired Edwards that he had disapproved of her interference in a case before the registry that involved his brother-in-law.

Saundra Edwards won damages of more than $820,000 Wednesday in her lawsuit filed against Patrick and the Commonwealth in Essex Superior Court, according to court records. The jury awarded Edwards $443,512 in back pay, $327,030 in retirement benefits, and $50,000 for emotional distress, according to court documents.

A nearly eight-year legal battle has ended in victory for a former chairwoman of the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board who had alleged that former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick wrongfully terminated her in 2014 and then defamed her in comments to reporters.

Advertisement

Philip J. Gordon, an attorney for Edwards, said her firing had consequences that still affect her.

“It ruined her career. I mean, destroyed her,” Gordon said in an interview Thursday night. “She’s been years without work. Her name is everywhere in the papers, obviously. When Deval Patrick speaks, everybody picks that up. She’s even on his Wikipedia page. So finding work, for her, was impossible.”

Edwards was “over the moon” after the jury’s verdict was announced, Gordon said.

“You have a classic Essex County jury taking a look at this, and you know now that they saw something drastically wrong with what happened here,” he said.

Benjamin M. Flam, another lawyer representing Edwards, said the verdict was a vindication.

“For a woman, remember, who was a career public servant, when the governor goes out in the national media [and defames her] … it really is a devastating blow,” Flam said in an interview. ”And to have the jury stand up and say, ‘You actually did the right thing,’ it’s life-affirming for her.”

The lawyers said Edwards plans to pursue punitive damages in the case.

Attorneys for Patrick and the state did not respond to requests for comment Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Patrick had fought the case in court, arguing that he was acting in his official role when he spoke negatively of Edwards publicly.

Edwards, a former prosecutor, filed the lawsuit in December 2014, after Patrick fired her as head of the Sex Offender Registry Board, a role he had appointed Edwards to in late 2007.

Patrick’s brother-in-law had been convicted of raping Patrick’s sister in California in 1993, and when the couple moved to Massachusetts, there was a question about whether the brother-in-law was required to register as a sex offender.

A hearing officer at the Registry Board decided in 2007 that the brother-in-law did not need to register because the crime of “spousal rape” in California was not equivalent to the crime of rape in Massachusetts, which requires registration.

The hearing officer later accused Edwards in a separate 2008 lawsuit of interfering in the case to see that Patrick’s brother-in-law registered. Edwards argued she was simply trying to correct a mistake and that “spousal rape is rape.”

After Patrick fired Edwards in September 2014, shortly before he left office, he told reporters that the “final straw” was her “inappropriate” and possibly “unlawful” interference in a case involving his brother-in-law.

Three months later, she filed the lawsuit, targeting Patrick for defamation and the state for wrongful termination, claiming that her ouster was the result of the governor’s “wrongful, personal interest in retaliating against, and punishing” her.

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.