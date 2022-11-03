Fung, Magaziner clash in final debate before Election Day

“Allan can say whatever he wants about his own views — he has committed himself to voting for a Republican leadership team in Congress that has said that cutting Social Security is one of their top priorities,” Magaziner said. “You cannot gamble with people’s lives that way.”

During a WJAR-Channel 10 debate Thursday at Rhode Island College, Magaziner cited a New York Times report that Congressional Republicans are embracing plans to reduce federal spending on Social Security and Medicare, including cutting benefits for some retirees and raising the retirement age for both programs.

PROVIDENCE — With national attention focused on Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District race, Republican Allan W. Fung and Democrat Seth Magaziner clashed over Social Security, the cost of living, and policing during their last debate before Election Day.

But Fung vowed to never support cutting Social Security or Medicare.

“My opponent wants to make this a political issue,” he said. “He is lying about my position — whether it’s about Social Security or any other issues — because he is down in the polls.”

Fung said his mother, who was sitting in the front row, came to the United States from Hong Kong, retired after 35 years of running a Chinese restaurant in Cranston, and now relies on Social Security.

Speaking to his mother in Cantonese, Fung said, “Don’t worry, he’s lying because he’s losing — I’m not going to touch your Social Security.”

Moderator Gene Valicenti noted that a recent CNN poll found 75 percent of Americans think the nation is already in a recession.

Magaziner, the state treasurer, said that regardless of the technical definition of a recession, the rising cost of living makes it feel like a recession for most working people in Rhode Island. He said Republicans have supported huge tax cuts for the rich while saying nothing about price gouging by big oil and drug companies.

“What drives me nuts, and what I think drives a lot of people nuts is, (Republicans) give tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires, but when you try to do something to help the working person — a couple hundred dollars for child care, money to help with health care — all of sudden it’s too much money in the system,” he said.

Fung, a former Cranston mayor, accused Democrats in D.C. of overspending, citing comments by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, about the inflationary impact of the American Rescue Plan Act.

“That is what is driving inflation — a lot of what we are seeing at the gas pumps and the grocery store,” he said. “We have to become energy independent, making sure we get our oil and gas out of our grounds as we transition over to renewable energy.”

Fung said he wants to go to D.C. to do something about the rising cost of living. He said he does the shopping for his family, and he reported that a dozen eggs now costs close to $6.

“Seth, do you know the price of a gallon of milk?” he asked at one point.

Magaziner said the cost of a gallon of milk is about $4.

“I don’t know where you shop,” Fung said. “It’s more than 4 dollars.”

Magaziner said if he cared about lowering the cost of living, Fung would not have opposed minimum wage increases in Rhode Island over the past decade or lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

Fung contended that he does support lowering the cost of prescriptions, saying his sister depends on insulin and other drugs every day. “I would move heaven and earth to do whatever I can,” he said.

But he said he opposed the Inflation Reduction Act, which addressed prescription costs, because it raises taxes.

At another point in the debate, attention focused on two photos of the candidates.

Fung cited a photo of Magaziner at a protest march in which someone is carrying a “Defund the police” sign, saying “a picture says a thousand words.”

“(Magaziner) called it an honor to march with those who want to defund and abolish the police department and tweeted about it,” he said. “There is a clear difference about who we stand with on many of those issues.”

Magaziner said, “I never and do not support defunding the police. lf the best he can find is that one time I walked by someone who was holding a sign I disagreed with, that is pretty weak stuff.”

But he said that in 2015, when Fung was mayor of Cranston, the Rhode Island State Police issued a scathing report one the inner workings of the Cranston Police Department.

“During his leadership in Cranston — or lack thereof — we had one the biggest police scandals in Rhode Island history where he was personally named by the State Police report that came out for inappropriately interfering in police business and undermining the work of police officers,” Magaziner said.

Fung contended that he “fixed” the Cranston Police department.

“That department is humming along, one of the best departments in the state right now and I’m proud of them,” he said. “And I’m proud to be standing with the thousands of men and women that are supporting what I hope to do for them, for our residents, down in Washington, D.C.”

Magaziner’s campaign has posted a photo of Fung wearing a Trump hat at the former president’s inauguration, but he said Fung’s support for Trump goes beyond wearing a hat.

“Not only did Allan vote for Trump in 2016, he voted for him in 2020 after four years of chaos and division in the Trump administration, he said. During those years, Trump tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act, “cozied up to dictators” such as “Vladimir Putin, and “put kids in cages” who crossed the southern border, he said.

Fung noted that even House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, has said that Fung is “not an extremist.”

“What is extreme in Rhode Island right now is this cost of living crisis,” he said. “I voted against Biden because of these polices, and (Magaziner) wants to double down on not two more years of Biden, but six more years of these policies that have ratcheted up spending, that increased inflation to 40-year record highs, that is costing us in basic essential foods — milk, bread, eggs, chicken, as well as at the gas pump.”

The two candidates were asked if they would support expanding the size of the US Supreme Court.

“I don’t believe in playing games to get a result that you want,” Fung said.

Magaziner said, “The Republicans in Congress have been playing games with the Supreme Court for a long time, which is why Roe v. Wade was overturned.” But if people are worried about the Supreme Court becoming “too extreme,” they should support term limits for justices and elect Democrats “because Democrats don’t appoint these crazy judges,” he said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.