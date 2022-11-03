Husband of ‘Lady of the Dunes’ killed in Provincetown in 1974 also suspected of Seattle double slaying in 1960

Newspaper accounts from the early 1960s and 1980s portrayed Rockwell as a smooth-talking conman who’d operated a small antique shop in Seattle, stole $10,000 from a former in-law, and reinvented himself in the 1980s as a volunteer talk radio host who at times lamented on the air that violence had become commonplace in America.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts officials said Terry married Guy Rockwell Muldavin in February 1974, a few months before she was killed, and asked anyone with information about the couple to contact State Police.

The late husband of Ruth Marie Terry, the woman authorities on Monday identified as the “Lady of the Dunes” whose mutilated remains were discovered in Provincetown in 1974, was suspected of murdering a previous wife and her daughter in 1960 in Seattle, according to published reports at the time.

He died in 2002, decades after his wife, Manzanita Rockwell, 40, and her 18-year-old daughter, Dolores Mearns, disappeared in Seattle. A few months after they went missing, detectives in August 1960 discovered the remains of a young woman in a septic tank in the basement of a home where Muldavin and both women had lived and where Muldalvin operated his antique shop, the Associated Press reported at the time.

The remains weren’t identified and Muldavin was never charged with murder. But a bulletin issued by detectives the following year, when Muldavin was wanted for grand larcency, said the ”investigation definitely indicates subject responsible for double murder,” newspaper accounts said.

He had previously been married to another woman, Jo Ellen Loop Rockwell, and the pair ran the Seattle antique shop for about 10 years until Manzanita Rockwell walked into the store with her husband one day in 1956, the Evansville (Ind.) Press reported in 1962.

Muldavin and Manzinita divorced their spouses and married later in 1956, the Evansville Press said. Manzinita and her daughter moved into Muldavin’s home, but trouble arose in 1959, when Muldalvin met his eventual third wife, Evelyn Emerson, the paper reported.

Muldavin divorced Manzanita Rockwell in July 1960, three months after she and her daughter vanished, on the grounds of desertion. He married Emerson eight days later, the AP reported.

Muldavin soon found himself in a legal imbroglio with Emerson’s stepmother, Germaine Winkler, who accused him of absconding with $10,000 she had lent him so he could buy Indian artifacts, published reports said.

In 1961, he received a 15-year suspended sentence in that case for grand larceny, and he peppered his testimony at trial with details about his background that strained credulity, according to press accounts at the time.

Reports said Muldavin, born in 1923, testified that he had enrolled at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, served as a military officer during World War II, and had been part-owner of a Havana hotel.

One newspaper account of the trial also noted that on Aug. 6, 1960, Muldavin, calling himself Michael Strong, had flown to Reno, Nev. and bought a sports car, then “drove across the country to Provincetown, Mass.,” where he passed himself off as a writer for a Vancouver newspaper and magazine.

He later went to New York for a nose-straightening operation and got an apartment under the Michael Strong alias. Police arrested him for “unlawful flight to avoid testifying to the mutilation of human remains” back in Seattle, one report said. At the time of his arrest, his hair was dyed red, but he denied killing his former wife and step-daughter, according to reports at the time.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the human remains allegation was resolved.

In September 1960, the AP reported the remains found in the septic tank in Muldavin’s Seattle home included “an upper dental plate and a section of arm bone, sawed at both ends.”

Fourteen years later in July 1974, a 13-year-old girl walking her dog on Race Point in Provincetown found the remains of Terry, whose hands had been cut off and whose head was nearly severed from her body. Terry’s identification remained a mystery for decades until authorities said they had learned her identity through DNA analysis and genealogy research.

Eleven years after Terry’s death, Muldavin made headlines again, this time in Salinas, Calif. By then he had gained a cult following as the host of a weekly radio program “Talk To Me,” taking listener calls and offering commentary on a variety of topics, the Californian newspaper reported in 1985.

In an article headlined “This guy can gab,” the reporter noted that Muldavin, then working as a clerk at a local tobacco shop, tackled topics on his show such as “the erosion of culture and his belief that killing has become a habit.”

Muldavin, who said he’d worked for decades as a buyer for major department stores before losing his money in the recording industry, told the Californian that the public could bring an end to discrimination, war, and world hunger by simply imagining it.

“We have a responsibility to fantasize for those people who have not been given the opportunity to fantasize,” Muldavin told the newspaper. “If you really create, things start happening.”

A November 2002 death notice said Muldavin died at the age of 78, and had been a “buyer with Bullocks [department store] and an artist, actor, and poet.”

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

