Man arrested for taking one-month-old boy away from mother at South Station

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated November 3, 2022, 58 minutes ago

A man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly “forcefully removed” a one-month-old boy from a family member at South Station, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The newborn was found safe after the man’s car was stopped in Medford, Transit Police said.

The child was taken from his mother by an “adult male relative,” the agency said in an alert issued on Twitter.

The man fled South Station in a red 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, and the MBTA tweeted an advisory at 8:28 p.m.

Transit police officers stopped the vehicle in Medford and placed the man in custody, the agency said in a 9 p.m. tweet. EMS personnel evaluated the infant, but he appeared to be unharmed.

MBTA Transit Police could not be reached for comment on Wednesday evening.



