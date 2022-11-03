McKee, Kalus come out swinging in feisty gubernatorial debate

McKee said Kalus has run a “dishonest” and “shameful” campaign, suggesting that several recent Globe stories about separate run-ins with a former contractor and a woman in Chicago show she has exhibited “despicable” behavior during her career.

The debate, which aired on Channel 10 and was hosted at Rhode Island College, was testy right from the get-go, forcing moderator Gene Valicenti to use a bell at various points to calm down McKee, Kalus, and their passionate supporters in the crowd.

PROVIDENCE — The two leading candidates for Rhode Island governor made their closing arguments to voters Thursday in the final debate before next week’s election, with Democratic incumbent Dan McKee arguing the state has unprecedented progress under his watch and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus claiming the state has been an unparalleled disaster for the past 20 months.

“I do believe that Ms. Kalus is wrong for Rhode Island,” McKee said.

Kalus, a former boxer, threw several verbal punches at McKee, accusing him of being under FBI investigation related to a contract his administration awarded to an education consultant. She also said McKee has trapped students in failing schools and supports “corporate welfare” because he has backed a subsidy package for a minor league soccer stadium in Pawtucket and supported converting the vacant Superman building in Providence into apartments.

“When you can’t run on your record, you try to personally attack your opponent,” Kalus said.

The candidates often reverted to the same talking points they’ve had throughout the campaign, but McKee made news early in the debate when he said the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) is now expected to release results of the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment exam before Tuesday’s election. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green previously said they wouldn’t be ready until mid-November.

McKee said the results for students in grades 3-8 will be released this week. He expects math scores to be up compared to the 2020-2021 school year, but English language arts scores appear to have fallen. What’s less clear is how the results will compare to their pre-pandemic scores.

“Holding RICAS scores hostage is not acceptable,” Kalus said, vowing to release the results by Sept. 30 every year of her administration.

“I got briefed yesterday by the commissioner and RIDE,” McKee said.

McKee also said he believes there is law enforcement “review” of the contract his administration awarded last year to ILO Group, but said he is not involved and he has not been contacted by authorities. Kalus urged McKee to release any subpoenas his administration has received related to the probe, something the governor has repeatedly refused to do.

McKee and Kalus were the two candidates invited to Thursday’s debate, but independents Elijah Gizzarelli, Zachary Hurwitz, and Paul Rianna are also running in Tuesday’s election. A poll early last month from the Globe and Suffolk University showed McKee with a double-digit lead, but there has been public polling in recent weeks.

Kalus went to college at the University of Massachusetts (and later earned master’s degrees from Columbia University and the London School of Economics), but is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island. She and her husband moved to the state when their business was awarded a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 contract by the state.

McKee, an Assumption College graduate (who later in life earned a master’s degree from Harvard), was mayor of his hometown of Cumberland before he was elected lieutenant governor in 2014. He won reelection in 2018 and was elevated to governor in March 2021 when former Governor Gina Raimondo joined President Biden’s administration as secretary of commerce.

McKee drew cheers from his supporters in the audience when Valicenti asked a question about what each candidate will do for Rhode Islanders who aren’t seeking a government “handout.” He highlighted his effort to finally eliminate the car tax for all Rhode Islanders, the elimination of taxes on military service pensions, and said 110,000 residents have benefited from a $250 child tax rebate.

Kalus said McKee “takes credit for other people’s work” because it was former House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello who started to the process of ending car taxes. If elected, she said she’ll use a decades-old state law to restrict electric rates hikes coming this winter. McKee contends that Kalus would open up the state to millions of dollars in lawsuits.

“It’s troubling how ill-informed Ms. Kalus is on this,” McKee said.

In rare moments of agreement, both candidates said they support ways to lower the cost of college, and each said they are open to extending two years of tuition-free college to students at Rhode Island College. They also said they support sensible municipal regionalization of services.

They strongly disagreed over truck tolls, which a federal judge recently ruled are unconstitutional. The administration is appealing that decision, and said he will never support tolling all cars on the highway. Kalus said there is no basis for the appeal, and that it has already cost the state millions of dollars in legal fees.

“When I’m governor, I will take down gantries,” Kalus said.

On housing, Kalus vowed to create 10,000 new units each year of the maximum eight years she would be eligible to serve as governor, for a total of 80,000 units. She said that will come partially from new construction, but also from allowing single-family homes to be converted to multi-family dwellings.

McKee said the state is making historic investments in housing on every level, pointing to a $250 million package that was included in the current year’s state budget.

In their closing statements, each candidate made one final plea to voters.

Kalus said the state needs new leadership, and she represents change in the status quo.

“I am uniquely qualified for this job,” Kalus said.

McKee said he left Cumberland better than he found it as mayor, and will do the same for the state.

“We believe in the state of Rhode Island,” McKee said.

The election is Tuesday, but voting is already underway. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 72,000 residents, or 8.8 percent, had already voted by mail or through emergency early voting.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.