Middleton man charged with scrawling vulgar graffiti, anti-Joe Biden phrase, on sign at Winthrop Beach

He has been summonsed to appear in East Boston District Court at a later date, officials said.

Mark Evans, 61, is charged with tagging property and malicious destruction of property under $1,200, Winthrop policesaid in a statement.

A Middleton man is facing charges for allegedly repeatedly scrawling vulgar graffiti, at least once targeting President Biden, on a sign owned by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation at Winthrop Beach, police said Thursday.

A telephone number for Evans was not available. He could not be reached for comment.

Evans allegedly defaced the signs at 254 Winthrop Shore Drive with a heavy marker on multiple dates, typically early on Sunday mornings, from August through October, police said.

Police released a photo of the sign featuring “F--ck Joe Biden” in black ink.

Detectives were able to obtain camera footage of Evans allegedly defacing the sign before leaving from the area on foot, police said. He was identified as the suspect on Oct. 24.

The footage and Evan’s identification was shared with State Police, which has jurisdiction over DCR property, police said. A Trooper reached out to Evans and conducted an interview with him at the State Police barracks on Oct. 28.

After the interview Evans was told he was being charged and summonsed to court, police said.

Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty said in the statement that he appreciated the efforts of the officers and State Police who were involved in apprehending Evans.

“Crimes like these have a direct negative impact on the quality of life of our residents, which is why we take them very seriously,”Delehanty said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.