A Newport-Middletown school district merger is the talk of Aquidneck Island this election season

But now it was Middletown’s Rodrigues pressing the issue, and Napolitano was curious about the change of heart.

The two Aquidneck Island communities had gone down this road several years ago, and it was Middletown -- the whiter, more affluent town -- that rebuffed Newport after residents revolted. Harsh words were exchanged. Feelings were hurt.

Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano jokes that she almost fell off her chair when she got a call last March from Middletown Town Council President Paul Rodrigues asking to revisit the idea of regionalizing their towns’ school districts.

“I said, ‘When did you have your come-to-Jesus moment?’” she told me in a recent interview.

The answer, as is almost always the case when municipal governments consider collaborating, is that enough money can make any idea seem worthwhile.

Middletown happens to want to build three new schools, Newport is building a new high school, and the state Department of Education told the two districts that the state would reimburse them for 80 percent of the cost of those schools if they agree to regionalize.

And so here we are.

On Tuesday, voters in Newport and Middletown will be asked to approve a ballot question that would begin the process of lightly regionalizing their school districts – think one school committee, superintendent, and finance office, but separate high school football teams. Middletown voters are also being asked to approve a separate $235 million request to build new schools.

There’s just one problem.

While Middletown voters appear poised to support regionalization and the construction of three new schools, it’s now the voters of Newport who could leave their neighbors at the altar on Election Day. Newport’s teachers’ union has come out against the proposal, and uncertainty about what comes after regionalization could lead voters to reject the question on Tuesday.

“This is not regionalization,” said Jennifer Hole, president of the Teachers Association of Newport. “This is nothing more than the unification of central office staff so that Middletown kids can get shiny new buildings.”

For all the talk of a competitive governor’s race and a congressional contest in the other half of the state that’s getting national attention, it’s a school regionalization proposal that is dividing Aquidneck Island this election season. Even candidates in Portsmouth, the other town on the island, are getting questions about the plan even though they have nothing do with it.

Ryan Belmore, who runs the digital news outlet What’s Up Newp, said his website has been flooded with letters to the editor both supporting and opposing regionalization in recent weeks. He said he hasn’t seen this much interest in a ballot question since Newport voters rejected adding table games at the former Newport Grand casino.

“Everyone seems to have an opinion on it,” Belmore said.

On its face, a district regionalization plan seems to make sense based on the finances alone.

If the school districts regionalize, the state will pay for 80.5 percent of the cost of new schools. But if they build schools and pursue funding separately, the state will pay for just 52.5 percent of the costs. And the more money the towns have to spend on school construction, the less they can put into classrooms.

Napolitano said that Newport will take the money it saves from the higher state reimbursement to create new programming and invest in technology upgrades in their schools.

“Everyone thinks we’re rich down here, but we aren’t,” Napolitano said. “Our schools are starved.”

Each school district is home to around 2,000 students, with Newport’s schools significantly more diverse. Only about 35 percent of students in Newport are white, and 65 percent of students are eligible for free or reduced lunch, which is one way to measure economically disadvantaged kids.

In Middletown, 68 percent of students are white, and only about 22 percent of students are eligible for free or reduced lunch, according to the Rhode Island Department of Education.

For all the promises of new investments in each school, even supporters acknowledge there are no guarantees in place. That’s by design. Because a regionalized school committee wouldn’t be elected until next year, the current Newport and Middletown councils and school committees don’t have the ability to bind the new committee to past promises.

The new combined board would consist of seven members, three from Newport and three from Middletown, with the seventh member being the next-highest vote-getter in either municipality. When Newport has the majority of board members, Middletown will get the majority of members on a separate, appointed Finance Committee. And vice versa if Middletown has the majority of elected board members.

Hole said she would support a “true regionalization” that moved the systems toward having one high school or one middle school, but she believes the current proposal raises more questions than answers. She is particularly concerned about Middletown “controlling the purse strings” if the majority of members of the finance committee aren’t from Newport.

“You know how many times I’ve been told that teachers need to take a leap of faith?” Hole said.

There are other regional school districts in Rhode Island that are well-run and relatively high-performing.

Bristol and Warren have figured it out, as have Charlestown, Richmond, and Hopkinton, which combined to be called Chariho. As it stands now, Newport and Middletown aren’t considering a new name, but NewMiddlePort has a nice ring to it.

Hole said she thinks voters should hold off on supporting regionalization now, and the two municipalities should establish a more inclusive process and put the question back on the ballot in a future election.

“From the inception, this plan was created behind closed doors and did not involve the superintendents, the school committees, or any of the teachers and families,” Hole said.

No matter what happens on Tuesday, you can bet that this won’t be the last you hear about regionalization on Aquidneck Island.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.