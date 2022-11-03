Former State Police union head convicted of taking kickbacks

Many of the bribes were disguised as consulting fees paid to Pullman’s wife and commissions paid to him.

Dana Pullman, 61, had no reaction as the verdict was announced, finding that he took kickbacks totaling $41,250 from a union lobbyist and diverted thousands of dollars from the union for personal expenses, including flowers, gifts, a Miami Beach vacation, and meals at upscale restaurants with a girlfriend.

In a trial that spanned nearly a month, a federal jury on Thursday convicted the former leader of the Massachusetts State Police union and a lobbyist of sweeping charges for running the bargaining unit like a racketeering enterprise and enriching themselves from its coffers through fraud and deceit.

Pullman had a reputation as a fierce advocate for troopers and a harsh critic of management, often demanding “accountability at the top.”

Pullman’s co-defendant, Anne M. Lynch, 71, founder and former owner of the lobbying firm, Lynch Associates Inc., also was convicted with Pullman. They were charged with conspiring between 2012 and 2018 — the years Pullman served as president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

Pullman and Lynch were found guilty of engaging in a racketeering conspiracy, as well as honest services wire fraud, wire fraud, obstruction of justice, and filing false tax returns.

Jurors in US District Court in Boston deliberated for more than 15 hours over three days before reaching a verdict.

Pullman joined the State Police force in 1987, became union treasurer in 2008, and president four years later. He retired in November 2018, weeks after resigning as president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts amid the probe by the FBI, IRS, and US attorney’s office into alleged financial wrongdoing.

Defense lawyers for Pullman and Lynch argued that prosecutors labeled legitimate payments as kickbacks and bribes, and warned jurors not to judge Pullman for being a “brash, loud, overbearing union boss.”

US District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for March 8.

The indictment laid out four different schemes in which Pullman used his role as union boss to steer business or money to Lynch, in addition to the $7,000 monthly retainer fee her company was paid by the union to lobby on its behalf. In exchange, she paid him kickbacks, ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 and sometimes disguised as a “consulting fee” to Pullman’s wife or a commission paid to Pullman.

Prosecutors said Pullman received a $20,000 kickback from Lynch in 2014 that was related to a $22 million settlement by the state to pay troopers for working on scheduled days off. As part of the settlement, the state paid $350,000 to the union for expenses related to the case. Pullman told the union treasurer to issue a $250,000 check to Lynch’s firm for its work on the settlement, even though the union had already paid the firm $100,000, according to court filings.

Pullman also used his SPAM debit card, linked to the union’s bank account, to purchase $9,300 in flowers and gifts for family and friends, including some $4,400 that was spent on his girlfriend. He also used the union card to pay more than $8,000 for personal meals, unrelated to union business, with his girlfriend and relatives.

In 2017, Pullman used his SPAM debit card to pay $3,600 “for a personal getaway” with his girlfriend to Miami Beach, according to the indictment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

