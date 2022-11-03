R.I. man arrested for alleged disorderly conduct after confronting Bolduc before N.H. senate debate

A Rhode Island man was arrested Wednesday on charges of trespassing and acting disorderly when he approached Republican Don Bolduc, a US Senate candidate in New Hampshire, before Bolduc debated Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan at St. Anslem’s College, authorities said.
Police in Goffstown, N.H. said that Joseph Hart, 37, of Smithfield, R.I., had been informed by college staff before the debate that he was “no longer welcome” on the property.
A short time later, “a disturbance occurred when Mr. Hart approached Mr. Bolduc” as he was greeting supporters, police said.
“Officers converged on the area and all parties were separated,” police said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Hart had retained a lawyer. Officials said he was released with an arraignment date slated for Dec. 1 in Goffstown District Court.
Bolduc, a retired Army general, spent months promoting former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. But after winning the Republican primary in September, Bolduc said the presidential race wasn’t stolen and more recently said he wasn’t sure.
While Bolduc now says he opposes a national abortion ban, he has said previously that he would never oppose anti-abortion legislation.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
