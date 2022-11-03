R.I. man arrested for alleged disorderly conduct after confronting Bolduc before N.H. senate debate

A Rhode Island man was arrested Wednesday on charges of trespassing and acting disorderly when he approached Republican Don Bolduc, a US Senate candidate in New Hampshire, before Bolduc debated Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan at St. Anslem’s College, authorities said.

Police in Goffstown, N.H. said that Joseph Hart, 37, of Smithfield, R.I., had been informed by college staff before the debate that he was “no longer welcome” on the property.

A short time later, “a disturbance occurred when Mr. Hart approached Mr. Bolduc” as he was greeting supporters, police said.