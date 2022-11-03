Superman building in Providence gets key approval for redevelopment, city subsidy

The agreement is for High Rock Westminster Street LLC, the Massachusetts-based developer led by principal David Sweetser, which owns the building at 111 Westminster St. He sought a three-decade long tax deal with the city that would generate $26.8 million in annual property taxes for him to develop the long-vacant building into 285 apartment units with commercial space.

PROVIDENCE — The owner of the Superman building was awarded a 30-year tax stabilization agreement on Thursday night after the city council voted to approve the ordinance 11 to 2.

The deal has sparked public debate that has largely divided the city into two camps: one that wants to see the building redeveloped after being vacant for nearly 10 years, even if it means using public funds; and one that argues a wealthy developer is getting a significant “bailout” from a city that has been plagued by a state-wide housing crisis.

Still, the council voted to approve the ordinance 11 to 2. Councilor Rachel Miller, who is the incoming president of the council, abstained from the vote. Councilors Kat Kerwin of Ward 12 and Mary Kay Harris of Ward 11 voted against the ordinance.

Councilor John Goncalves, Ward 1, who has long supported the redevelopment of the building located in his district, said, “If we leave that building vacant, how does that impact the city of Providence?”

Councilor Jo-Ann Ryan said redeveloping the Superman building will signal to the country that “Providence is back and her best days have yet to be written.”

But Harris said she couldn’t bring herself to vote for the deal when there are working people who are homeless in her ward, sleeping in their cars or even graveyards, she said. Councilor Nirva LaFortune said when she looks at the significant rents, some reaching $5,000 monthly, she asks herself, “Who are these being built for?”

The Superman development, which Sweetser estimates will cost approximately $223 million, is expected to create 1,600 construction jobs, with a goal of hiring 20 percent minority and women-owned businesses. Approximately 20 percent of the apartment units will be deed restricted. This vote gives High Rock what may be the most important part of the federal, state, and city subsidy package it had been seeking.

The deal would save the owner $29.3 million in taxes compared to what they would have paid if they were subject to the city’s full commercial tax rate of $35.40 per $1,000 of assessed value, according to the city’s projections.

