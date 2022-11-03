Superman’s tax deal will be finalized tonight

The outcome isn’t really in doubt since the council already approved the tax stabilization agreement on an 11-1 vote on Oct. 20, but it means High Rock will have secured what is arguably the most important part of the federal, state, and city subsidy package it has been seeking for the $220 million project.

The City Council is meeting at 6 tonight to give second and final approval to a 30-year tax break for High Rock Westminster Street LLC, which wants to convert the 26-story building at 111 Westminster St. into apartments.

It’s getting really real for the Superman building in downtown Providence.

The city estimates that the tax break will still result in the city collecting $26.8 million in property taxes over the life of the agreement. Meanwhile, the owner will save $29 million in taxes over what it would have owed if the same exact project paid the full commercial tax rate of $35.40 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Of course, supporters of the project argue that without a generous subsidy package, the building would remain vacant. Its last tenant, Bank of America, left in 2013.

Apart from the tax break, the current proposal is to build 285 apartments – with room for offices and public space – at a cost of $220 million, with $26 million coming from the state (and federal tax credits) and $15 million from the city.

What’s it going to cost if you want to live in the building? My colleague Alexa Gagosz has a helpful breakdown here.

One big question tonight is how Councilwoman Rachel Miller will vote. She is widely expected to win the council presidency in January, and she has long been a supporter of the building trades. But she’s also part of a progressive coalition that has raised concerns about these kinds of tax deals, and she abstained from voting the first time.

