Suspect in Brockton murder dies in hospital, officials say

He allegedly killed 48-year-old Veronica Goncalves, with whom he once a relationship, prosecutors said.

Joao Correira, 56, died Wednesday night at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he was flown by medical helicopter from Good Samaritan Hospital, prosecutors said in a statement.

The man who allegedly fatally stabbed a woman in the driveway of her Brockton home Wednesday afternoon has died after telling police he had ingested battery acid, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Police found Correira inside Goncalves apartment at 342 Central St., where bloody clothing was also found, the statement said. He was taken to the police station, where he told police he had ingested battery acid and had a medical episode, the statement said. The investigation is ongoing.

Brockton police responded just after 1 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a woman bleeding in the driveway at 342 Crescent St.

Brockton police and first responders found the woman on the ground suffering from “obvious trauma to the head,” the statement said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police detectives also responded to the scene. Investigators discovered that Correia and Goncalves had a previous relationship, the statement said.

Correia was found inside an apartment, along with bloody clothing, the statement said.

He was taken to the Brockton Police Department for an interview, where he told police he had ingested battery acid and had a medical episode, the statement said. Correia was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and then taken by MedFlight to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Correia was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday night, the statement said. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause of death.

The incident is under investigation, the statement said.