Veterans return to the ice for new Quincy College hockey team

Quincy College tapped longtime junior hockey coach Kyle Robertson to lead its new team. Matt Gibbons, varsity coach at North Quincy High School, came on as assistant coach.

Greg Simeone, 27, of Milton, Brendan Cabey, 26, from Westwood, and Robbie Cameron, 26, and John Early, 22 — both from Quincy — are among 21 members of the school’s newest team, the Granite. After a slow start, the team nabbed its first win Oct. 30, taking down Nichols College, 7-6.

Three Massachusetts veterans and one National Guardsman are among those on Quincy College’s inaugural hockey team, which joined the Collegiate Hockey Federation’s New England Independent Conference this season.

Robertson said the team’s military men have taken a natural leadership position among their teammates, some of whom are first-year students fresh out of high school.

From left: Brendan Cabey, John Early, Greg Simeone, and Robert Cameron are among 21 members of Quincy College's new hockey team. J. Kiely Jr./Lightchaser Photography

“They’re providing the young guys great leadership and, I’m sure, some great stories in the locker room,” Robertson said. “There’s definitely a lot of character on the team.”

He recalled a pep talk given by Simeone, a former Marine, during a hard-fought game against Babson College.

“The boys just needed a little bump. I was just getting them fired up,” Simeone said. “I told them we need to keep our heads up.”

Simeone said he and his teammates developed a strong rapport during preseason training, despite the nearly 10-year age difference between the oldest and youngest players.

He said his biggest hurdle has been just getting back into the mind-set of playing competitive hockey. When Simeone graduated high school in 2014, he assumed that was the last time he’d lace up his skates.

“It was a huge culture shock going back into all the drills and stuff,” Simeone said. “After about a week of figuring out how to actually run drills, how to be a player, and how to actually practice as a team, we started getting it down and it started jelling a lot better.”

Cabey said he holds onto the high values of collaboration and communication instilled by his time as a Marine.

“What I said when I enlisted was ‘Oh, it’s like being on the hockey team again,’” Cabey said, laughing. “And now that I’m out and playing hockey again, it’s like being in the military again.”

For National Guardsman Early, the season is something of a homecoming. A Quincy native, Early grew up playing for the city’s youth hockey teams — cutting up the same ice he does with the college team.

“All the memories come up from the past, and it’s good to be back there,” Early said. “I love that rink.”

In high school, he played under Gibbons, who personally invited him to join the new college team. Fitting another activity into his tight schedule was a “long shot” at first, Early said, but the opportunity to play competitively again was enough motivation to make it work.

Cameron, another Quincy local who served in the Navy, said he was proud to play hockey in his city again. Cameron also played under Gibbons before enlisting and said that connection is part of what drew him to the Granite.

“I woke up to a text from him, probably like six months ago, and he was like ‘Hey, do you want to play college hockey?’” Cameron said. “Yeah, of course.”

