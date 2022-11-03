CDC releases new, more flexible guidelines for prescribing opioids

Parts of that nonbinding document were widely misinterpreted, resulting in unintended harm to patients who were benefiting from use of opioids without much risk of addiction. Patients reported they were rapidly tapered off medication by doctors or saw their medication abruptly discontinued, the CDC acknowledged in the new document. Some insurers and pharmacies set rigid limits on duration of prescriptions or dropped patients altogether.

The new recommendations eliminate numerical dose limits and caps on length of treatment for chronic pain patients that had been suggested in the landmark 2016 version of the agency’s advice, which was aimed at curbing the liberal use of the medication and controlling a rampaging opioid epidemic. Those guidelines cautioned doctors that commencing opioid therapy was a momentous decision for patients.

Responding to a backlash from pain patients, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines Thursday that offer clinicians more flexibility in the way they prescribe opioids for short- and long-term pain.

The new 100 pages of guidance — which remain only recommendations for doctors, nurse practitioners, and others authorized to prescribe opioids — emphasize returning the focus to the caregiver and patient deciding on the best course of treatment.

‘’This guideline is really intended to be a mechanism to help patients and providers work together,’’ Christopher Jones, acting director of CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, said in an interview Thursday. ‘’We have leaned in on more principles, rather than thresholds.’’

Though a record 107,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses in 2021, much about the epidemic has changed since 2016. The number of prescriptions for opioids, which peaked at more than 255 million in 2012, was still at nearly 215 million when the CDC released the first set of guidelines.

By 2020, that number had declined to 142 million, a reflection of efforts to reduce opioid use in favor of other approaches to pain and a recognition that many addictions begin with prescribed medication.

The ongoing overdose epidemic is now caused mainly by illegal fentanyl, which is laced into a wide variety of street drugs and consumed, sometimes unknowingly, by users.

Yet chronic pain —defined as pain that lasts more than three months — remains one of the most common conditions suffered by US patients. In 2019, 1 in 5 adults reported chronic pain, and 1 in 14 said it limited life or work activities, according to the CDC. Chronic pain is blamed for $560 billion to $635 billion in direct medical costs, lost productivity, and disability each year, and contributes to 9 percent of suicides, the agency said.

The new recommendations were proposed in February and sent out for comment from the public and experts before being adopted by the CDC. They took into account research on opioids conducted since 2016. Like the previous version, they are not intended for treatment of pain from sickle cell disease and cancer, or palliative and end-of-life care, which demand special consideration from caregivers.

At least one group had hoped the guidelines would retain numerical caps in one of the boldfaced recommendations for prescribers. In a March 25 letter, Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing, one of the fiercest critics of liberal opioid use, advised highlighting a cap of 50 morphine milligram equivalents as the daily line at which prescribers are likely to face ‘’diminishing returns.’’ That number is noted deeper in the guidance.

Like the previous guidelines, the new version recommends that caregivers try non-opioid approaches to pain control before initiating the medication. They also note disparity in the care of people of color, some of whom are less likely to be referred to a pain specialist or receive postpartum pain assessments than white people. Black people also receive lower doses of pain medication than their white peers.

The new recommendations also include advice on ways doctors and patients can discuss tapering off drugs; a warning that clinicians should ‘’weigh benefits and risks and exercise care when changing opioid dosage”; and a notice that they should ‘’regularly reevaluate benefits and risks of continued opioid therapy with patients.’’

‘’In no way is there an intent that they be applied as a one-size-fits-all,’’ Jones said. ‘’These are just guideposts.’’