Drug maker Teva to pay over $500 million in New York opioid case settlement

In December, a jury found Teva and a handful of subsidiary companies liable for contributing to the opioid crisis in New York, as they helped to inundate the state with the prescription painkillers that led to the deaths of thousands of residents. Lawsuits against the companies were brought separately by the state and by Suffolk and Nassau counties, before they were combined by Justice Jerry Garguilo of the New York State Supreme Court.

The trial, which initially took on every facet of the supply chain that fed the deadly drug epidemic, began in September 2021 and lasted more than six months. One by one, the defendants settled until only Teva Pharmaceuticals, an Israel-based distributor and manufacturer of generic and prescription opioids, and its affiliates were left standing.

The last remaining defendants in a once-sprawling opioid trial in New York settled Thursday, agreeing to pay over half a billion dollars for their role in fueling the opioid crisis, the state attorney general announced.

Teva’s settlement, which will total up to $523 million, resolves the state’s case against the company as well as the counties’ — pending the approval of those legislatures — and effectively ends New York’s long-running legal battle against the opioid industry.

“This is a landmark day in our battle against the opioid crisis,” Letitia James, the state attorney general, said in a statement.

The trial took place on Long Island, a region where the rate of opioid overdose deaths more than doubled between 2010 and 2018, according to state data.

“We are pleased that after years of compiling the evidence against Teva, culminating in a liability jury verdict in Suffolk County last December, we can now turn our focus to the long and expensive road to heal communities in New York and around the country,” Jayne Conroy, a lawyer in private practice who represented Suffolk County, said in an email.

Days before the trial was to begin, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $230 million. As the months passed, almost all the defendants agreed to multimillion-dollar settlements. Among them was Allergan, a pharmaceutical company best known as the maker of Botox, which agreed to pay $200 million.

The settlements were part of a larger multibillion-dollar agreement to which many of the companies that faced lawsuits agreed. On Wednesday, Walgreens and CVS announced tentative agreements to pay a total of about $10 billion to settle lawsuits across the nation that claimed they contributed to the crisis by allowing floods of prescriptions to be filled.

The decision by Teva and its associated companies to gamble with a jury trial almost certainly cost it considerably more than its former co-defendants. The next highest settlement in the case, agreed to by the McKesson Corp., was approximately $75 million less.

The $523 million figure announced by James is the combined result of two sets of negotiations with Teva. The manufacturer agreed, this summer, to pay about $4.3 billion to settle its cases nationwide, of which New York would be paid $210 million. The remaining money is being paid to settle the New York case itself and to resolve administrative charges that had been brought by the New York Department of Financial Services against Teva for what it described as decadeslong insurance fraud — in which Teva lied about the safety and efficacy of its opioid drugs, which caused high numbers of unnecessary prescriptions to be written, which were covered by insurers.

“We are holding Teva Pharmaceuticals accountable for its role in the opioid crisis and the irreparable harm it has done to New Yorkers, their families and their communities,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “This company misrepresented its products for decades, flooding the market with dangerous prescription drugs and endangering countless lives.”

Adrienne A. Harris, the state’s superintendent of financial services, said the company and other opioids manufacturers had inflicted tremendous damage on individuals and abused the health insurance system. “No monetary penalty can undo the immeasurable harm the opioid crisis has dealt to families across the country,” she said in a statement, “but DFS is proud to have played a role in bringing about this resolution.”

The settlement money will be paid out over the next 18 years and comes with several stipulations, including a ban that will prevent the company from marketing opioids or selling high-dose versions of the drugs and restrictions on its political lobbying, according to the attorney general’s office.

“We are quite satisfied with that outcome,” Kare Schultz, Teva’s CEO, said on a call with analysts regarding the outcome, according to Reuters. The 18-year payout plan, Schultz said, “is good for us because it means that it’s very manageable in relation to our cash flow and our debt situation.”

The money will be used for abatement measures, including drug counseling as well as education and addiction-prevention initiatives in communities ravaged by the crisis.