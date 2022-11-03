Obama uses heckler’s interruption to highlight need for civility

“Set up your own rally. A lot of people worked hard for this,” Obama continued. As the boos at the heckler grew louder, he implored the crowd to not be distracted before ruminating on the moment.

“Wait, wait, hold up, hold on,” Obama shouted at a man who started yelling as the former president was stumping for Democrats running for some of the state’s top offices. “You have to be polite and civil when people are talking, and then you get a chance to talk.”

Former president Barack Obama used an interruption from a heckler at a campaign rally in Phoenix on Wednesday as a teachable moment, denouncing divisive political rhetoric that he said had spurred a man to attack Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

Advertisement

“This increasing habit of demonizing opponents, of just yelling and thinking not just that, ‘I disagree with someone’ but that they are evil or wrong — that creates a dangerous climate,” he said. “Because if your opponents are demonic, well, then there’s no constraint on what you think you can do to them.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Paul Pelosi, Speaker Pelosi’s husband, was attacked with a hammer in their San Francisco home late last month.

Obama’s warnings about democracy could carry particular resonance in Arizona. The top Republican candidates on the ballot have painted migrants at the nation’s southwestern border as dangerous and helped fuel lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The state has since become ground zero in prolonged efforts by loyalists of former president Donald Trump to overturn the results. Many right-wing groups have organized to work the polls in this year’s elections, challenge ballots, and station observers in search of wrongdoing at counting centers.

A federal judge Friday declined to ban members of an activist group from gathering near ballot boxes in Maricopa County. Some members have followed and photographed voters and in some cases wore military-style protective gear and masks.

Advertisement

At the rally, Obama warned politicians and elected officials that encouraging such actions would lead to more people getting hurt. “We violate the basic spirit of who we are, who we should be as a people,” he said.

It was the second time in less than a week that Obama had an off-script exchange at a rally.

Obama cast the midterm election in Arizona as a fight to preserve democracy, lauding Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor and Arizona’s secretary of state for standing steadfast against intimidation and efforts by Trump allies to challenge the last election. He praised Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat in a tough fight for reelection, for working with Republicans and passing legislation to implement gun safety laws and boost infrastructure funding.

New York Times

Judge to set monitor for Trump Organization

NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor for former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire, restricting his company’s ability to freely make deals, sell assets, and change its corporate structure.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the outside watchdog for the Trump Organization as he presides over a lawsuit in which New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump and the company routinely misled banks and others about the value of prized assets, including golf courses and hotels bearing his name.

James’s office says the Trump Organization is continuing to engage in fraud and has taken steps to dodge potential penalties from the lawsuit, such as incorporating a new entity in Delaware named Trump Organization LLC — almost identical to the original company’s name — in September, just before the lawsuit was filed.

Advertisement

Engoron, in an 11-page order, barred the Trump Organization from selling or transferring any noncash assets without giving the court and James’s office 14 days notice. The to-be-named monitor will be charged with ensuring the company’s compliance and will immediately report any violations to the court and lawyers for both sides.

The Trump Organization must also grant the monitor access to its financial statements, asset valuations, and other disclosures; must provide a full and accurate description of the company’s structures and must give the monitor at least 30 days notice of any potential restructuring, refinancing or asset sales, Engoron said.

The company must also pay for the monitor, he said.

Meanwhile, a tirade of a lawsuit that Trump filed Wednesday against James was hotly opposed by some members of his legal team, who attempted an intervention hours before it was submitted to a court.

The faction opposed to the suit told the Florida attorneys who drafted it on the former president’s behalf that it was frivolous and would fail, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The loudest objection came from the general counsel of Trump’s real estate business, who warned that the Floridians might be committing malpractice.

The suit accusesJames of trespassing on Trump’s right to privacy in Florida, where he lives, and seeks to halt her civil case in New York against the former president and his company.

Advertisement

In September, James filed her lawsuit against Trump after a three-year investigation into his business practices. The suit accused Trump and the Trump Organization of overvaluing its assets by billions of dollars. It sought to bar Trump and three of his children from ever running a business in the state again and to essentially shut down some of his New York properties.

The former president has already tried unsuccessfully to stop James’s investigation, filing a complaint in federal court in New York that was dismissed in May. The new 41-page lawsuit against James was filed in Palm Beach, Fla., by Timothy W. Weber, Jeremy D. Bailie, and R. Quincy Bird, members of a St. Petersburg-based law firm — and was championed by Boris Epshteyn, an in-house counsel for the former president who has become one of his most trusted advisers.

Unable to persuade the Florida lawyers to stand down Wednesday, the Trump Organization’s general counsel, Alan Garten, then took aim at Epshteyn, blaming him in an e-mail to Epshteyn and other lawyers for the filing of the suit, said the people with knowledge of the discussion. Frustrations with Epshteyn among some of Trump’s other aides and representatives have been brewing for months and boiled over with the new legal action.

Globe wire services

Latino voters back abortion rights, poll says

Eight years ago, St. Louis resident Carlos Madrid was approached by a close family member with a plea: She needed help paying for an abortion.

Advertisement

“She was not in a solid relationship or a super stable living situation, and she just wasn’t really ready to have a kid yet,” said Madrid, 42, who is Mexican American. “I’m glad she was able to have that option, otherwise I don’t know what she would be doing — she’d be on all kinds of welfares.”

That experience has made restoring abortion rights one of Madrid’s top concerns as he heads to the ballot box next week, and he’s not alone — Latinos rank abortion as their second-biggest issue, after rising prices, according to a Post-Ipsos poll published last month.

For decades, Democrats and Republicans trying to attract Latino voters have been guided by widespread assumptions that the generally Democratic Latino electorate is conservative on the issue of abortion. But recent polls have debunked those long-held beliefs, finding most Latinos say abortion should be legal, often on par with white voters though trailing Black voters in support.

“I just don’t think we’re really as conservative as everybody thought,” Madrid said. “Almost everybody knows somebody who had to think about having an abortion.”

Experts credit the growing youth of the Latino population and the length of time they have been living in and adapting to US culture. Those assumptions were also driven by long-held misconceptions of the role that religion, particularly Catholicism, plays in Latinos’ lives, they say.

“It’s very different than white evangelicals who want their religious beliefs coming out of the mouths of their governors. For Latino Catholics, they get their religious sermon on Sunday from the Father, and then they engage with politics separately,” said Matt Barreto, a Democratic pollster advising the White House and campaigns on reaching Latino voters.

Washington Post