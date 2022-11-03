Warren on Musk and his Twitter takeover: ‘I’ve got a real problem with him’

Warren and Musk have exchanged barbs in the past, sparring over both the implications of the controversial deal — she previously called it “ dangerous for our democracy ” — as well as her criticizing the tech billionaire for reportedly not paying federal income taxes .

“I got a real problem with [Musk],” Warren told host Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” Wednesday night, referencing the Tesla executive’s recent $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform.

“Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain,” Warren tweeted about the Twitter agreement in April.

Long an advocate for stronger regulations on Big Tech, Warren’s appearance on Colbert’s show this week marked the latest incident in an ongoing feud.

After Time magazine named Musk their “Person of the Year” in 2021, Warren also called him out.

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Warren tweeted.

It wasn’t long before Musk launched into a series of tweets attacking Warren, referring to her as “Senator Karen” and saying she reminded him of a “friend’s angry Mom.”

Colbert asked the Massachusetts Democrat for her perspective on Musk taking over the platform, which he said is “most used to promulgate political idea and argument.”

Warren outlined what she views as the broader impacts of the move, specifically how the person or body in charge of Twitter affects what the public ultimately sees while scrolling through their feeds.

“It can be made out in the open. It can be made in public. It could be made by a commission. We could decide to do that. We can make the rules posted and out there for anybody to see,” she said. “Or it could be made by one billionaire in a very dark room, based on whatever is running around in the middle of his head.”

She said those “decisions should be made out in the open” and not by a billionaire or billionaires.

“I don’t think any billionaire ought to be the one who has that kind of power to decide how Americans — how people around the world — get a chance to talk to each other,” said Warren, drawing applause from the audience.

Colbert then jokingly asked if Warren was “blue check verified” on Twitter.

“I just don’t care,” said Warren, whose two accounts have a blue checkmark.

Although the Twitter symbol has long been used to signify that an account is authentic, Musk has said in recent days that he plans to charge an $8 monthly fee for a service called Twitter Blue, which would include keeping or getting the coveted verification badge.

Musk has received strong pushback from high-profile figures about the decision, fielding criticism from people like author Stephen King and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

King, a Maine native, argued that Twitter should be paying him — and not vice versa. The comment prompted Musk to seemingly negotiate with him about a possible price point for the feature. Musk had previously proposed making users pay $19.99 a month for the blue check next to their name.

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez lambasted the billionaire on Tuesday for “earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan.”

“Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8,” Musk replied.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.