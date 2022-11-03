Democrats’ flailing hunt for a midterm message

President Biden tried to reset the debate on Wednesday with a speech warning that with the escalating political violence and the rise of Republicans who embrace Trump’s Big Lie and refuse to say they’ll accept the results of Tuesday’s election should they lose, our peaceful democratic underpinnings are in danger.

Democrats and Republicans are vying for advantage in the closing days of the midterm campaign — and from most indications, conservatives are winning the struggle. Why? Because everyday economic concerns — read: inflation — are trumping the broader issue of an imperiled democracy.

Yet polls show inflation and economic issues are uppermost on the minds of Americans as Election Day approaches. That dynamic suggests the political equivalent of psychologist Abraham Maslow’s famous hierarchy of needs. Maslow’s theory of human motivation is, in a nutshell, that people prioritize basic wants — food, clothing, shelter, warmth, safety, and the like — before concerning themselves with loftier but less immediate matters.

Translated to politics, that would mean that people are motivated by pocketbook concerns like the cost of food, heating, gasoline, and housing more than they are by civic matters like protecting and safeguarding democracy and voting out election deniers.

A recent New York Times poll reflects such a political prioritization. Although 71 percent of those surveyed said democracy is at risk, only 7 percent judged that the most important problem the country now faces. The only matters that made it into double digits were the economy, cited by 26 percent, and inflation/the cost of living, cited by 19 percent.

That reality has left Democrats scrambling to formulate a better closing message on the economy. But for the party in power, which almost always gets blamed for economic problems, that is much easier said than done.

The Biden team has certainly tried, but every approach has problems. Take, for example, the Democratic incumbent’s it’s-really-not-our-fault defense on inflation.

Although there’s a good deal of truth to that, as a political defense, it is nevertheless beset by several problems. For one, it depends on elucidating for impatient swing voters complicated economic causes and effects, such as the COVID-sparked supply-chain problems and the energy-and-food supply disruptions that have resulted from Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Second, Democrats are hardly blame free. Perhaps as much as 3 percentage points of that inflation is probably attributable to the various COVID relief packages. The fact that former Treasury secretary Lawrence Summers warned early on that the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package could spark inflationary pressures makes executing an exculpatory argument even more difficult.

Finally, the principal solution being pursued — higher interest rates — doesn’t lend itself to pretty campaign packaging. After all, “The Federal Reserve is going to cool the economy down in a way that could crunch your job and will certainly raise borrowing costs” simply isn’t that reassuring a pitch.

So where does that leave Biden and his party? Roughly where Republicans were in recessionary 1982. With economic discontent abroad in the land, President Ronald Reagan beseeched voters to be patient and give his program a chance.

That message landed on deaf ears. Although the Republicans picked up one Senate seat, they suffered a net loss of 26 seats in the House.

But if you rule out Gipper-esque urgings to “stay the course,” the party in power isn’t left with much. Now, as some have pointed out, congressional Republicans are absent a realistic inflation-taming solution of their own. Still, it’s probably safe to say that “they don’t have the answers either” lacks the effervescent elan of an effective campaign message.

No wonder, then, that Democrats are doleful. But honestly, even if they had a winsome argument, it probably wouldn’t matter. Historically, the party that occupies the White House almost always loses congressional, and particularly House, seats in the midterms. Given that history, current inflationary concerns, and the slimness of the Democrats’ House majority, it would be a minor miracle if control there doesn’t pass to the GOP.

So where does that leave the Democrats? It should leave them grateful that they got the infrastructure investments and, after a protracted intraparty standoff, the climate-and-health care packages done while they had control. The effects of those will endure long after inflation has subsided.

And if the GOP does win both the House and the Senate and tries to repeal the latter accomplishment? Well, on that fight, anyway, the Democrats will occupy the higher ground.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.