The extremist in New Hampshire who might flip the Senate

Bolduc’s rise has all the markings of a tried-and-tested campaign strategy. He riled up his base for the primary and swiftly pivoted toward the middle on a range of issues for the general election. He’s hosted countless town halls and made himself available to answer questions from his would-be constituents. And when his supporters have pressed him to explain his positions on issues where New Hampshire tends to fall to the left of the national Republican Party — abortion, Medicare, and Social Security often come up at his events — he’s tried to take the least controversial stances, regardless of how contradictory they may be to his past statements.

KEENE, N.H. — On the surface, the Senate race in New Hampshire looks like a typical American election. Don Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army general, has spent the better part of the last three years crisscrossing the Granite State trying to convince voters to help him unseat one of their two Democratic senators. His first attempt was a failure: He lost the 2020 Republican primary to a candidate endorsed by then-president Donald Trump, and the Democrat, Jeanne Shaheen, went on to win the general election by double digits. Now Bolduc has his eyes on defeating the other Democratic senator, Maggie Hassan — a goal that, to some Democrats’ surprise, seems well within his reach.

But dig a little deeper and this veneer of normalcy begins to crack. While Bolduc has been out on the campaign trail trying to earn people’s votes, he has also spread the pernicious lie that Trump won in 2020. If Bolduc wins, New Hampshire will be sending an election denier to the Senate, where he will be tasked with certifying the results of the next presidential election.

Make no mistake: Bolduc is a far-right politician who’s more than dabbled in a conspiracy theory or two, and he’s running in a very purple state. But that hasn’t stopped him from closing in on the moderate Hassan. A recent poll had the two candidates tied, and Bolduc hasn’t had any trouble packing taverns, campaign offices, and ballrooms across the state with enthusiastic supporters.

These events are filled with people sporting right-wing apparel, from red MAGA hats to “Sons of Trump” T-shirts to the conservative clothing brand “Lions Not Sheep,” which was recently fined for its phony “Made in the USA” labels. At a town hall in Keene last month, as the crowd erupted in a “USA!” chant, an older man laughed and turned to the guy next to him. “Sounds like a Trump rally,” he said.

Bolduc has gotten this far because after losing the GOP primary in 2020, he doubled down on appealing to far-right voters. He called New Hampshire’s Republican governor a “Chinese Communist sympathizer”; peddled lies about COVID vaccines having microchips in them despite being vaccinated himself; and had Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who is steeped in the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, headline one of his campaign events.

But what’s perhaps most dangerous is Bolduc’s lies about the 2020 election results. “I signed a letter with 120 other generals and admirals saying that Trump won the election, and, damn it, I stand by my letter,” he said during one of the primary debates. “I’m not switching horses, baby. This is it.”

It may well be that this conspiracy-laden fervor pushed him just over the edge to narrowly win the Republican primary this time around. But Bolduc knows if he wants to win a general election in a swing state, it would probably be wise to hang up his tin foil hat. So he’s tried to walk back his election lies. “I’ve done a lot of research on this,” Bolduc said in an interview on Fox News shortly after the primary. “And I have come to the conclusion — and I want to be definitive on this — the election was not stolen.”

But just a few weeks later, he again cast doubt on the 2020 election. “I can’t say that it was stolen or not,” he told a crowd of supporters. “I don’t have enough information.”

The following week, I asked him to clarify his position and give me a point-blank answer. Was the election stolen? “No,” he said. He still managed to slip in false claims about voting irregularities but concluded that there simply wasn’t enough fraud to change the outcome.

No matter how Bolduc tries to explain his election denial, the damage has already been done: The public’s faith in America’s elections is quickly eroding. At the town hall in Keene, after Bolduc walked back his lies, a supporter yelled, “What are we going to do about the damn machines that rig the vote?”

You can’t put toothpaste back in the tube.

A general from Central Casting

Bolduc is not the most polished speaker, but he’s a skilled politician. When he arrives at his events, he tries to shake everyone’s hand and hugs anyone with a familiar face. When he sees other veterans, he thanks them for their service; they thank him for his. He tries to find out if there are any kids in the room so that when he later quotes the preamble to the Constitution in his stump speech, he has someone to point his finger to when he says the word “posterity.”

Put aside his litany of lies and Bolduc is undeniably charming. He has the look of a general out of a made-for-TV war movie, and he has cheesy lines to go with it: “I have a mission statement that I believe if I follow will allow me to do the right thing for you every single day, and it goes like this,” he told a crowd at a bar in Hooksett. “We the people, in order to form a more perfect union . . . ” And on he goes with the preamble, pointing to a little girl at the end.

In the Republican primary, Democrats decided to play with fire and spent millions of dollars trying to prop Bolduc up by attacking his main opponent, and Bolduc went on to win by less than two points. They clearly thought that he was the easiest Republican candidate for Hassan to beat. But if you go to his events, you can see that the Democrats made a mistake.

Simply put: Bolduc is approachable and he’s good at working crowds. He’s been open about having post-traumatic stress disorder, and his service dog, a 6-year-old black German shepherd named Victor, can always be spotted at campaign events — oftentimes sniffing his way around the room off-leash before returning to Bolduc’s side. The former Green Beret tries to come off as a reasonable person, and if someone’s not paying close attention to the race, Bolduc could very well convince them that he is one.

Don Bolduc at a town hall at Tempesta's Restaurant in Keene on Oct. 4. Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Meanwhile, Hassan’s campaign is mostly playing defense, as incumbents often do, trying to run the most boring and inoffensive campaign possible so as to minimize the risk of gaffes or controversy. While Bolduc’s town halls are open to the public — with the time and address of each of his stops clearly listed on his website — Hassan’s events tend to be smaller affairs, mostly focused on rallying her organizers and campaign volunteers. (If journalists want to attend a Hassan event, for example, we typically have to RSVP in order to find out where it’s going to be.)

That’s not necessarily surprising. Challengers often campaign harder than incumbents. But Hassan’s more sedated approach has opened the door for a charismatic candidate with a spirited campaign to capture the attention of independents. And that’s exactly what Bolduc has done. It’s a risky strategy on Hassan’s part given that she only won the last election by 1,017 votes, and it’s an especially irresponsible way to campaign after her party helped finance Bolduc’s rise.

What’s alarming is how normal this all seems. Here we are, in the first national election since the Republican plot to overthrow the government, and Bolduc’s election denial is merely in the background. He’s done all that he can to make sure it stays there, finding other things to talk about on the campaign trail. “I believe we have three big problems here in this state right now,” he recently said to a small room of mostly older voters in a campaign office in Salem. “Inflation, inflation, and inflation.”

Freudian slip?

Election denial may be the most dangerous conspiracy theory getting ginned up across America today. Public faith in elections — a broad belief that they are free and fair — is the foundation of any democracy. And if enough people stop believing in the legitimacy of votes, then elections begin to lose their meaning. That could manifest by dissuading people from voting or by encouraging them to take charge of the government by force, as some Americans tried to do on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Hassan campaign’s attempts to hammer Bolduc for his lies about the 2020 election don’t seem to be sticking with her voters. As Erin Hubbard, a 52-year-old home health care worker who’s been knocking on doors for Hassan, told me, “What I hear from people is that they’re worried about the economy and that they’re worried about taxes.” For Hubbard, public health and abortion rights are among her top concerns this election. When I asked her what she thinks of Bolduc, she said, “I have to say I don’t know much about his platform.”

That’s not to say those voters don’t care about election lies; Hubbard and others I spoke with expressed their anxieties about the direction of American democracy, but only after I asked about that issue specifically.

What has made Bolduc’s campaign so successful is that though he was labeled the extremist in the Republican primary, it turns out that he’s quite adept at engaging with the broader electorate. Since hitting the campaign trail as the Republican nominee, he has struck just the right balance of energizing his base while winning over his skeptics, deftly weaving national right-wing talking points with reassurances that, unlike most members of his own party, he supports protecting, or even expanding, safety-net programs. It doesn’t matter that he has advocated for privatizing Medicare and Social Security in the past; as Bolduc clearly knows, what matters is what he’s saying now, and he’s telling people what they want to hear.

When he’s with crowds that get energized by so-called culture war issues, he’s willing to wade into disturbing territory.

He’s gone after trans rights, for example, often making some iteration of this joke on the trail: “The pronoun is ‘We the people!’” He’s drummed up fears of drug cartels penetrating the southern border, saying that he’s told his grandchildren “not to take any colored candy from anybody other than their mom and dad because they’re smuggling in opioids that look like candy.” And his supporters are quick to engage with that kind of alarmism. One told me that protecting the United States’ sovereignty is one of the most important issues to her. When I asked her what she meant by that, she said, “Without borders we are not a nation.”

But Republicans have always dumped fuel on those kinds of issues — and not without consequence. What’s newly prevalent, and foreboding, is the election denial. There are nearly 300 election deniers on ballots across the country. And a handful of candidates for governor and the Senate haven’t even committed to accepting the results of the current election.

When I asked Bolduc if he would accept Tuesday’s results, he said, “Absolutely.” And when I asked him whether he would certify the 2024 presidential election results if he became a senator, he said he would “accept the results of the Electoral College by the different states as I am supposed to do according to the Constitution.”

But earlier that evening, in a room filled with his supporters, he was accusing Democrats of being dishonest and said, “You know it’s easier to tell a lie in this country than it is the truth?”

The more I thought about it, the more I realized: That wasn’t an accusation; it was an admission.

Abdallah Fayyad is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at abdallah.fayyad@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @abdallah_fayyad.