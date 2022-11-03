Faneuil name has to go from this hallowed hall

I was among the Boston clergy who chained themselves last month to Faneuil Hall, demanding its name be changed. It is the legacy of Colonial merchant Peter Faneuil that chains Boston’s reputation to the worst of our racist origins.

Some claim that this would erase history (“Erasing names — and there are many — would not right wrong of slavery,” Letters, Oct. 26). That is not so. The truth of Faneuil’s legacy ought to be known in all its notoriety, not celebrated. He was an enslaver and trader who amassed a blood-money fortune. He contributed nothing to American independence and is an insult to the “Cradle of Liberty” by which the hall is known.