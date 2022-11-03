Faneuil name has to go from this hallowed hall

I was among the Boston clergy who chained themselves last month to Faneuil Hall, demanding its name be changed. It is the legacy of Colonial merchant Peter Faneuil that chains Boston’s reputation to the worst of our racist origins.
Some claim that this would erase history (“Erasing names — and there are many — would not right wrong of slavery,” Letters, Oct. 26). That is not so. The truth of Faneuil’s legacy ought to be known in all its notoriety, not celebrated. He was an enslaver and trader who amassed a blood-money fortune. He contributed nothing to American independence and is an insult to the “Cradle of Liberty” by which the hall is known.
He did contribute charitably. Our campaign is no different from those who successfully charged that the Sackler name mocks the buildings that benefited from the profiteering of opioids, leaving death and misery. Our campaign is no different from those who demanded that the name of film producer Harvey Weinstein never again be credited and admired by distracted popcorn-eaters. Like the Sacklers and Weinstein, Faneuil whitewashed his ill-gotten gains. All were fawned over, their crimes excused as typical of their times.
Such crimes are never acceptable. Slavery was and remains common, but it is anathema to the prophetic vision of every faith tradition. A new name for Faneuil Hall would forge a new future, a harbinger to herald our long-deferred beloved community.
The Rev. John Gibbons
Bedford
The writer is minister emeritus of First Parish in Bedford and community minister at Arlington Street Church, Boston.