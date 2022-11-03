Nod to GOP hopeful for state auditor has some heads shaking

Just so your readers are understanding the Globe correctly in its endorsement of Republican Anthony Amore for state auditor ( Editorial, Oct. 31 ): Amore says he based his 2020 vote for Donald Trump on economic considerations. He was able to consider that vote long after Trump mocked a journalist who lives with a disability; long after Trump was credibly accused of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment; and long after Trump spewed white nationalist, racist, and homophobic talking points, not to mention all the other toxic vitriol. Amore still voted for who he thought best represented the values he found important.

Advertisement

But the Globe says that Democrat Diana DiZoglio’s apparent support of unions’ wishes is a better reason not to endorse her instead.

Got it.

Jeffrey W. Saliba

Dorchester





Republican would be a key check and balance in Democratic-dominated state

I concur with the Globe’s editorial endorsing Anthony Amore for state auditor. I’ve known him for years as a dogged investigator who treats his employees like family and shares credit where credit is due. I have no doubt he will do the same in the job of auditor except on a much larger scale.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

We all know that one-party rule can produce undemocratic results. If elected, Amore would watch our tax dollars much like his supporter Governor Charlie Baker has served as a check and balance against the overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature.

Baker is leaving office riding high in the polls, and I am hopeful that many of those who favor the outgoing governor will support Amore too. We’re fortunate to have a man of his capabilities run for office in these divisive times.

Carl Youngman

Newton





There is no ‘reasonable Republican,’ not even in Massachusetts

The Globe’s endorsement of Anthony Amore for the office of state auditor ignores the perils that threaten our democracy. Despite Republican leaders’ attacks on voting rights, willingness to reject past and future voting outcomes, and minimization of the significance of violence to stop the peaceful transfer of power, Amore is still a Republican. The Globe calls him a “reasonable Republican” and “a beachhead for ... moderate Republicanism.” I cannot imagine any policy position or state function that would outweigh Amore’s willingness to identify with the political party that so clearly wants to end our democracy.

Advertisement

The Globe and other media outlets talk about the possibility of moderate Republican influence to return the party to its past. This is a mirage that will allow some to vote Republican even though they know that what has been done in the name of the Republican Party is despicable. If, after the midterms, we lose our democracy, shame on the Globe and other media that would not consistently and daily ring the alarm.

Robert G. Bill

Quincy