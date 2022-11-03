Join the discussion: Every day’s a field trip for fourth-graders at the Grand Canyon school

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — There are only 20 of them, but as the fourth-graders scurry along the Rim Trail here, it feels like there must be at least a hundred.

At times their unflappable teacher has to tell them to please get off the rocks and walk on the pavement “for safety.” They’re on a geology field trip, and as they gathered around a park ranger she issued a warning, too. “We’re not touching the agave — it’s sharp!”