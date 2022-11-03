fb-pixel Skip to main content

Join the discussion: Every day’s a field trip for fourth-graders at the Grand Canyon school

By Lissandra Villa Huerta Globe Staff,Updated November 3, 2022, 14 minutes ago
A Grand Canyon National Park ranger guided a fourth-grade class in a lesson on rocks during a class on the rim of the Grand Canyon. The students attend the Grand Canyon School District, which serves just over 250 students across all its grades and is the only school district that is located inside a national park.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — There are only 20 of them, but as the fourth-graders scurry along the Rim Trail here, it feels like there must be at least a hundred.

At times their unflappable teacher has to tell them to please get off the rocks and walk on the pavement “for safety.” They’re on a geology field trip, and as they gathered around a park ranger she issued a warning, too. “We’re not touching the agave — it’s sharp!”

