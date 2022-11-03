Join the discussion: Mermaids in Montana, 600 miles from the ocean, may have saved their motor inn

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Drive north from Yellowstone and you’ll encounter a barren land of idle grain elevators, hazy mountains, yellow fields, blue skies, very little water, and, as a result, even fewer people. Distance seems immeasurable. Sounds are swallowed by silence.

All of which may explain our relief when the expanse of the very open road led to this city on the Plains, and we found ourselves at the front desk of the O’Haire Motor Inn.