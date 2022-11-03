Join the discussion: What happens to a spring break capital like Panama City when the college kids leave?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — The wobbly fellow with the weathered face and a parakeet on his shoulder outside Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge is not who we expected.

By reputation, this resort town on the Gulf of Mexico is the spring break capital of the world, where as many as 100,000 college kids and others come every March to get lit on the glorious, white-sand beaches. Where are all the bros in board shorts slamming lite beer?