Join the discussion: You can learn a lot by fishing in the Ohio River. Even when you don’t catch a thing.

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The first sign that we were not likely to catch any fish that day was the two older men leaving the Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam. For fishermen, departing retirees serve the same purpose that canaries once did for coal miners. Only one gate was open at the dam, sending the water whirling fast and grayish brown, and the men warned us that nothing was biting.

It was just after sunrise, and the air was dense with a fog so thick it felt damp on my skin. Ricky Jackson had agreed to take me fishing at his favorite spot on the western bank of the Ohio River, just south of the dam, on a secluded, rocky hill that at other hours of the day is popular with teenagers. He and his wife, who got together in high school, came here on their second date.