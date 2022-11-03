76ers star James Harden out a month with an injured foot

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain, a person with knowledge of the 76ers star’s injury said Thursday.

Harden was injured during a loss at Washington Wednesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the injury had not yet been revealed publicly.

Harden stumbled on a drive to the basket early in the game and remained on his back in pain before he got up and returned to the game. Harden scored 24 points.