76ers star James Harden out a month with an injured foot

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain, a person with knowledge of the 76ers star’s injury said Thursday.
Harden was injured during a loss at Washington Wednesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the injury had not yet been revealed publicly.
Harden stumbled on a drive to the basket early in the game and remained on his back in pain before he got up and returned to the game. Harden scored 24 points.
The Sixers are 4-5 heading into Friday’s home game against the Knicks.
The Sixers already have been hampered playing games without NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid because of illness. Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid has the flu and has not been around the team in recent days to avoid spreading it around the locker room. Embiid, who has averaged 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds in six games, missed Monday night’s game in Washington for the same reason.
Harden, 33, averaged 22 points and 10 assists in the first nine games of the season. Harden, the 2018 MVP, had seemingly recovered from lingering tightness in his left hamstring last season that decimated his explosiveness and forced him into what he called “tough times, lot of dark moments” in his personal life during the recovery.