Amazon’s Jeff Bezos interested in bidding on Commanders, possibly with music mogul Jay-Z

"I don't know if they will partner on it," that person said, adding that each is "interested."

A bid by Bezos for the team might include music mogul Jay-Z as an investor, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity Thursday because the potential sale of the franchise is in its early stages.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is interested in bidding on the Washington Commanders, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Bezos is the owner of the Washington Post. He has been mentioned as a potential owner of other NFL franchises, including the Seattle Seahawks.

Amazon currently carries the NFL's "Thursday Night Football" package.

The Commanders said Wednesday Daniel and Tanya Snyder, his wife and the franchise’s co-CEO, had hired an investment bank to “consider potential transactions” related to the Commanders. The team did not specify whether the Snyders intend to sell all of the franchise or a minority share. A Commanders spokesperson said Wednesday: “We are exploring all options.”

The consideration of a sale comes with Daniel Snyder and the team under investigation by the NFL, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia. Investigators for the US attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia have interviewed witnesses about allegations of financial improprieties involving the team, multiple people familiar with the situation said Wednesday. The team has denied committing any financial malfeasance.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said last month that NFL team owners should give serious consideration to voting to remove Snyder from ownership of the Commanders.

Forbes estimated in August that the Commanders are worth $5.6 billion.

Bezos has an estimated net worth of $113.2 billion, according to Forbes, which currently ranks him as the world's fourth-richest individual.

Other NFL owners have expressed a strong desire in the past to have Bezos buy a team.

“I’m sure that eventually it would be in everyone’s best interests if someone that’s as community-oriented as him gets involved in the Seattle situation,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a 2019 interview with The Post.