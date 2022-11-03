An Alabama teammate recalls that Mac Jones was at his best when he faced a challenge

We’ll find out if Zappe Fever has finally broken this Sunday when the Patriots face the shambolic Colts at Gillette Stadium. What kind of reception will Jones get from the febrile Foxborough faithful? No one has to remind Mac that the last time he played in front of them they practically gave him a verbal vaudeville hook, chanting for backup Bailey Zappe.

Normalcy has been restored to the quarterback position in New England. Mac Jones regained a grip on the reins of the Patriots offense in a must-win against the Jets last Sunday.

Jones has been here before, charged with winning over a wavering fan base and disproving doubters. He experienced it at Alabama, twice — when he took over for an injured Tua Tagovailoa in 2019 and when he beat out five-star recruit Bryce Young for the starting job in 2020.

“That’s just how fans are. It’s all about how you respond,” said Slade Bolden, a close friend of Jones’s and a former Alabama wide receiver. “I feel like Mac is one of the best people at basically blocking out the noise.

“I think being at ‘Bama with that same type of fan base also prepared him because it’s like nothing new. It’s nothing he’s not used to or hasn’t done before.”

This hasn’t been the second season Jones was expecting, his growth stunted by a new offensive coaching staff, a tough ankle injury, and a penchant for turnovers (eight in five games).

But Bolden, whose bond with Jones formed when the quarterback hosted him on his official visit to Alabama in 2017, cautioned that when Mac has something to prove, that’s when he’s at his best.

“I haven’t spoken to him about that; I didn’t even know they were chanting,” said Bolden, who texted with Jones when the QB was rehabbing. “But what I believe — and he might get mad at me for saying this — but in his mind, he’s probably smiling.

“He’s probably like, ‘OK, this is how you feel? All right, I’m going to show you.’ I feel like that’s something Mac kind of uses and fuels him. He’s already motivated enough, and then if you doubt him in any way, it’s just fuel to the fire.

“So, I feel like those little things for Mac, it’s just extra motivation. It could be a scary sight.”

That’s what the Patriots hope. It’s all quarterback kumbaya now in Fort Foxborough. Jones is talking about what a blessing it is to play for Bill Belichick. The Hoodie praised Jones’s steady if unspectacular performance against the Jets (24 of 35 for 194 yards with a touchdown and an interception), saying, “I thought he gave us a lot of good plays.”

Bill Belichick liked what he saw from Mac Jones in Sunday's win over the Jets. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

For the 4-4 Patriots to take off from here, they need Jones to take off in Year 2.

“People always ask me, is Mac really that good? Even when he wasn’t playing, I was always, like, he’s the real deal,” said Bolden, who recalled Jones dicing up Nick Saban’s vaunted Alabama defenses as a scout-team QB.

“I’ve seen him make throws that not many people can make. He only just kind of improved.

“It’s not the first time he has had to battle and kind of go through some kind of adversity like that. That’s why he’s back and is doing well, because he has been through it.”

Bolden recalled the fierce competition in 2020 between Jones and Young, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2021. Jones, who led Alabama to a national title in 2020, was locked in on winning that competition. He was not going to be denied, and he wasn’t taking any chances.

He basically shut down his social life in the spring and summer, eschewing parties. He was a workaholic. Bolden remembers tons of throwing sessions on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Because of COVID, Jones and Bolden couldn’t throw at the Crimson Tide indoor facility. So they improvised, working on fields that normally saw sorority and fraternity flag football games. They had no numbers or yard markers. The duo just executed routes from memory.

Mac Jones, left, and Slade Bolden won a national championship together at Alabama. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

“The way Mac prepared and the hours and time he spent preparing, that’s what kind of put him over the top as the starting QB,” recalled Bolden. “Mac did everything he could to put himself in the position to succeed and earn that job, to not be denied, and be like, ‘Look this is my time, and I’m ready to go.’ ”

That’s the same approach Patriots players have seen from Jones now. He undertook and encouraged extra film study before the Jets game.

It’s easy to look at Jones now — national champion, the only quarterback Belichick has drafted in the first round, the QB who made the Pro Bowl and the playoffs as a rookie — and see a pedigreed passer.

But that’s not his story or mentality. He’s still the underdog, the guy rated the No. 162 player coming out of high school.

“No one expected him to be that person that he is today and the athlete and quarterback he is today,” said Bolden. “He’s not really worried about what other people’s expectations are or whether other people want to downplay him or not or if they have high expectations for him. He’s already got high expectations for himself.”

Expectations are always high for the Patriots.

Jones finds himself as the torchbearer for the Tom Brady Era success, not an easy position for any young QB. It’s exacerbated by a thus-far rocky second season.

Bolden thinks the path Jones walked at Alabama under Ultimate FOB (Friend of Belichick) Saban braced him for this challenge.

“The Patriots are almost like ‘Bama 2.0,” remarked Bolden.

The Patriots are waiting for Mac Jones 2.0. Sunday would be a good starting place, an opportunity to move past the QB controversy for good and put the Zappe chants to rest.

“I don’t really know the correlation or the relationships up there,” said Bolden. “I just know Mac, and I know, at the end of the day, he’s going to work hard and try to earn back what he rightfully deserved at the beginning.”

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.