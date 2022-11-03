Bruins stay hot by beating Rangers in New York

David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Jake DeBrusk, and Hampus Lindholm provided the scoring at Madison Square Garden, making the Bruins 3-0-0 on this road trip that ends in Toronto on Saturday.

The Bruins (10-1-0) remained best-in-class with a 5-2 win over the Rangers, who tied the game twice but never led. The league’s highest-scoring offense has scored four or more goals in eight of 11 games this season.

NEW YORK — The Bruins kept rolling on Thursday night, making it seven wins in a row thanks to timely scoring, good structure, and team defense.

Lindholm, fresh off his four-point night in Pittsburgh, set up Coyle for the go-ahead goal at 2:56 of the third. Coyle’s tap-in, his fourth goal in four games, arrived via the strong work from the surging Nick Foligno. The veteran, who was sharp and speedy all night, maintained possession on the wall and slipped a smart feed to Lindholm down low.

The Rangers (6-4-2) tied it on the next shift, 50 seconds later. Adam Fox broke into the zone, defended one on one by Matt Grzelcyk, and whipped a center-lane shot past Linus Ullmark.

The Bruins kept rolling, scoring the next three and sealing another win in their franchise-best start.

Foligno, whose night also included a toe-drag of a defender, and a few shifts with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand in the third, set up Frederic for a snap shot that eluded Igor Shesterkin at 6:04.

At 10:19, DeBrusk cashed a one-timer from the right circle after Taylor Hall stripped Fox in the defensive zone and Pastrnak carried up the ice.

Pastrnak continued his torrid start, breaking the seal with his eighth goal in 11 games, but a scramble of a second period had the Bruins tied with the Rangers, 1-1, after 40 minutes.

Shesterkin looked like a showstopper at the outset, the Bruins piling up an 11-4 shots advantage in the opening frame. Shesterkin stoned Pavel Zacha on a shorthanded chance and had Blueshirts fans chanting “Igor” after he robbed Hall in front.

Yet, after all that brilliance, the netminder was outflanked by No. 88.

After cruising through the neutral zone with possession, Pastrnak seemingly had nothing happening. He no doubt noticed Shesterkin was off his angle. Pastrnak shrugged off Jimmy Vesey’s light bump, and at the bottom of the circle he loaded up a backhand fling that sailed by Shesterkin’s right ear, short side.

It moved Pastrnak, third in points in the NHL entering play (7-11–18), into a tie for third in goals.

That was after Pastrnak spent two minutes in the box for taking an angry run at defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who had just dumped him into the half-wall with a legal hit. It was a stiff shot to an unsuspecting player, and it knocked the former Bruins prospect out of the game with an upper-body injury.

Ullmark, now the undisputed No. 1, gave the Bruins stellar work in net. He was right in front of the puck, as he has been lately, when Alexis Lafreniere broke in from the hashmarks and shot into his chest, and when he shut down a rush deflection from Ryan Carpenter. No scramble to his game, just size and solid positioning.

But like the rest of his teammates, he was a bit jittery in the second.

After killing a penalty some seven minutes into the period — DeBrusk drew a trip on a mini-breakaway — the Rangers found their game, and caused the Bruins to run around in their end.

The sequence that led to the tying goal saw Anton Stralman swing and miss twice on one shift.

The depth defenseman could have made it 2-0 when he found himself in Pastrnak’s favorite spot below the left dot, but he fanned on a cross-ice one-timer. At the other end, he was in position to stop Mika Zibanejad’s feed across the crease, but whiffed on that, too.

Vesey, the once-coveted college free agent (Harvard), deposited his first of the season off Zibanejad’s killer saucer pass.

The proceedings turned from a scramble to a slugfest when New York’s Braden Schneider dropped Frederic with a shoulder-to-chest hit. A..J Greer stepped up to beat down Schneider, then Frederic and Barclay Goodrow traded shots for an extended period.

Two fights at once, in 2022? As Ned Martin used to say, “Mercy.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.