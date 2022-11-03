Colts assistant Bubba Ventrone has a special place in Patriots’ hearts

Ventrone’s pro football journey started when Bill Belichick signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He quickly earned a reputation for his fearless play, intensity, and leadership.

The Patriots host the Colts Sunday, and that means Bubba Ventrone , who cut his NFL teeth with New England, will be back in town with a corps of special teamers built in his image: tough, smart, and competitive.

Matthew Slater, who came aboard with the Patriots in 2008, remembers Ventrone taking him under his wing as he tried to find his way.

Advertisement

“He was one of the guys that showed me how to be a pro,” said Slater, a 10-time Pro Bowl special teamer. “He was very serious with his approach to the craft, the kicking game, super competitive, very tough, very smart. And he was one of the guys really around here that instilled confidence in me that I could play well.”

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Ventrone played eight seasons before he decided to embark on a coaching career, which, naturally brought him back to New England in 2015, when he served as a special teams assistant.

Slater said it was evident early on that Ventrone would make a successful coach.

“It was just how he interacted with us,” said Slater. “Always encouraging, always pushing accountability, super competitive, just very passionate about what he was doing, and then smart.

“I think naturally just the way he saw the game and understood it, it was clear that he was seeing it at a different level than most of us, so you could see that for sure.”

Ventrone left to become Indianapolis’s special teams coordinator in 2018, and his units have perennial been among the league’s toughest and most efficient. In last year’s matchup with the Patriots, the Colts had a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.

Advertisement

Belichick said Ventrone’s units are like “a mirror image” of the way he played.

“Bubba is a tough, hard-nosed, highly competitive kid,” said the coach. “He played as hard as anybody all the time — every play fearless. He has a lot of players like that playing for him.”

Slater, too, has noticed that Ventrone’s charges have adopted his hard-charging style of play.

“Tough, physical, very smart, high football IQ from those guys, very technically sound, and they just compete at a high level and those guys play hard and that’s how Bubba was,” he said. “He played hard because he knew that nothing was guaranteed to any of us kick-cover guys. We had to go in and give our all, and he was doing it.”

Injury report

Right tackle/jumbo tight end Marcus Cannon was added to the injury report Thursday with a concussion. Cannon and practice squad receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey were new additions to the absentee list.

Center David Andrews (concussion), receiver DeVante Parker (knee), and running back Damien Harris (illness) remained out, lessening their chances of facing the Colts Sunday.

Devin McCourty was given the rare veteran’s day off, and the 35-year-old safety said the staff has a plan to keep him fresh over the final 10 weeks of the season.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) and safety Kyle Dugger were listed as limited. Also in that category were defensive end Deatrich Wise (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), and running back Pierre Strong (hamstring).

Advertisement

McCourty (rest), Adrian Phillips (shoulder), and Slater (hamstring) were removed from the report.

The Colts were missing top rusher Jonathan Taylor (ankle) for the second straight practice.

Love story

Belichick has noted several times this season that he “loves” having Rhamondre Stevenson on his club. On Thursday, the Patriots running back said the feeling is mutual. “I feel like there’s that chemistry between us,’’ he said. “He knows I’m going to come in here and work hard, and I think he just respects that. And I respect him. He’s a great coach. A Hall of Fame coach. And, yeah, I love him, too.” … Nick Folk is sixth on the franchise’s all-time field goal list with 91. He needs three more to move past barefooted wonder Tony Franklin (93) into fifth place … Rookie Marques Jones is second in the NFL with 448 total return yards. Jones (308 kickoff yards, 140 punt yards) trails only Ray-Ray McCloud of the 49ers (492). Jones’s 23.7-yard kickoff-return average also is second in the league … Matthew Judon is tied with the Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith for the NFL lead with 8.5 sacks.





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.