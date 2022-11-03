Goalie Jeremy Swayman, injured on Tuesday, will be out for Bruins for weeks

NEW YORK — The Bruins will be without goaltender Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Derek Forbort for a matter of weeks, not days, coach Jim Montgomery said after Thursday’s morning skate at Madison Square Garden.

Both players returned to Boston for further testing, the coach said, adding that the club would release an update on Forbort — but not Swayman — later Thursday.

Swayman appeared to injure his left knee and Forbort his right hand in Tuesday’s 6-5 overtime win in Pittsburgh.