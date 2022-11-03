For Hamilton-Wenham, third time was not the charm in MIAA Division 4 matchup vs. No. 13 seed Georgetown

“We knew Hamilton-Wenham could not be taken lightly and they showed up to play,” said Georgetown coach Meagan Hildebrand.

After winning a pair of regular-season matches against Hamilton-Wenham by identical 2-1 margins, No. 13 seed Georgetown again prevailed — this time in a 1-0 first-round victory.

The Georgetown field hockey team opened the MIAA Division 4 tournament with a very familiar foe: Cape Ann League rival Hamilton-Wenham.

The host Royals (9-8-2) were powered by a first-half goal from Brooke Shaughnessy, assisted by Zoey Halmen, and then the defense played tough to hold onto the victory.

“Our goal was to play our game for 60 full minutes and we absolutely did that,” said Hildebrand. “We supported one another and kept digging until the last whistle. There’s nothing more I can ask for as a coach.”

Hamilton-Wenham's Sophie Zerilli (left) battles for control of the ball with Georgetown's Mei Mei Winslow (right) during Thursday's first-round MIAA Division 4 matchup between Cape Ann League foes. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Division 1

Bishop Feehan 4, North Andover 0 — Ava Meehan, Lily Marchand, Alice Taylor, and Kay Murphy all netted goals for the No. 7 Shamrocks (14-1-4) in a first round win over the No. 26 Scarlet Knights (8-8-3). Feehan will play the winner of No. 10 Natick and No. 23 King Philip.

Division 2

Scituate 2, Agawam 1 — Anna Feeney had both goals for the No. 17 seed Sailors (10-5-4), who advance to play the Masconomet/Tewksbury winner in the Round of 16.

Division 3

Norwell 3, Hudson 1 — Sophomore Lainey Burns netted a pair of goals and senior Maddie McDonald also scored as the No. 33 Clippers (10-6-3) ousted the No. 32 Hawks (12-6-1) in a preliminary round game. Norwell plays at top-seeded Watertown on Saturday.

Old Rochester 1, Sturgis East 0 — Amber Engel scored the winner in double OT for the No. 34 Bulldogs (9-7-2) in their road victory over No. 31 Sturgis East (5-8-2). The Bulldogs will take on second-seeded Sandwich (16-0-1) in the Round of 32.

Stoneham 1, St. Paul 0 — Maija Romanowski scored the lone goal for the No. 28 Spartans (9-10) in the preliminary round win, securing a trip to play fifth-seeded Foxborough (14-1-3) in the first round.

Swampscott 2, Wayland 1 — Olivia Baran’s goal in double overtime sent the No. 7 Big Blue (11-5-3) to the second round with a win against the No. 26 Warriors (5-9-4). Swampscott will face the winner of No. 10 Hanover and No. 23 Auburn.

Division 4

St. Mary’s 5, Clinton 0 — Kasey Litwin, Gianna Korisianos, Ava Korisianos, Maggie Pierce and Abbie Poole all scored for the No. 11 Spartans (13-4-2) in their win over No. 22 Clinton (12-3-4). Adri Bowker had the shutout to push St. Mary’s into the Round of 16 and will face the winner of No. 6 Joseph Case and No. 27 North Brookfield.



