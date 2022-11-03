High school football playoffs: Nate Weitzer’s first-round selections and games to watch

For a look at the overall picture in each division, check out the Globe’s preview complete with favorites, sleepers, and the best first-round matchups.

There are 16 qualifying teams in each division with matchups ranging from 160-mile road trips, to repeats of league matchups, such as the immediate rematch between St. Mary’s and Archbishop Williams after they just played in a season finale.

The second MIAA statewide tournament kicks off Friday with teams competing across eight divisions for a shot to play at Gillette Stadium in early December.

Here are our picks for some of the best first-round games this weekend:

Playoff primer

(D1) No. 9 Brockton at No. 8 Methuen — Last November, Methuen (6-2) upset Everett — the state’s winningest program — in the first round. Now the Warriors look to take down the Boxers (7-1), a program with the second-most wins in state history. Pick: BROCKTON.

(D2) No. 9 Wellesley at No. 8 Mansfield — Wellesley (6-2) has allowed just 5.4 points per game during a five-game win streak, while Mansfield (7-1) has pitched four shutouts during a six-game streak. Pick: MANSFIELD.

(D1) No. 11 Everett at No. 6 Taunton —Since falling to Xaverian to open the season, Everett (7-1) has cruised against Greater Boston League competition, while Taunton (5-3) has battled in the ultra-competitive Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division. Pick: EVERETT.

(D4) No. 13 Melrose at No. 4 Holliston: The Panthers won consecutive state titles in 2014 and 2015; Melrose ruled the D4 Super Bowl in 2017 and 2019. Pick: HOLLISTON.

(D3) No. 13 Westwood at No. 4 Hanover: Westwood (6-2) is battle tested after going 2-1 in three close games against Tri-Valley rivals Ashland, Hopkinton, and Norwood. Now the Wolverines look to land an upset win at Hanover (6-2). Pick: WESTWOOD.

(D3) No. 11 Masconomet at No. 6 Wakefield: Behind an elite group of skill players, Wakefield (8-0) is undefeated and looking to make a run in the loaded D3 bracket. Masco (5-3) is coming off consecutive close wins over NEC rivals Danvers and Swampscott. Pick: WAKEFIELD.

(D5) No. 12 Fairhaven at No. 5 Old Rochester: A week after absorbing their first loss of the season, the Blue Devils of Fairhaven look to hold up against Old Rochester (6-1) in a battle between South Coast Conference rivals. Pick: OLD ROCHESTER.

(D5) No. 9 Watertown at No. 8 Dover-Sherborn: D-S (8-0) has rolled all season, but Watertown (5-3) has produced tournament magic before and is looking to do so again in a tough spot on the road. Pick: WATERTOWN.

(D7) No. 14 Mashpee at No. 3 Saint Bernard’s: The Falcons (5-2) just dispatched defending D8 state champion Randolph in their season finale and now they go on the road against SB (7-1), which won consecutive D8 state titles in 2018 and 2019. Pick: SAINT BERNARD’S.

(D8) No. 9 Nashoba Valley Tech at No. 8 Cathedral: Last Friday, Nashoba Tech (7-1) took down previously-unbeaten Old Colony, but that wasn’t enough to earn a home game. Cathedral (5-2) will host this intriguing matchup in West Roxbury. Pick: NASHOBA VALLEY.

MIAA playoffs

DIVISION 1

Friday

Attleboro at St. John’s Prep, 6; Shrewsbury at Springfield Central, 6; Weymouth at Franklin, 6; Braintree at Central Catholic, 7; Brockton at Methuen, 7; Everett at Taunton, 7; Lynn Classical at Andover, 7; Wachusett at Xaverian, 7.

DIVISION 2

Friday

Bridgewater-Raynham at Catholic Memorial, 6:30; Bishop Feehan at Peabody, 7; Concord-Carlisle at Milford, 7; Hingham at Chelmsford, 7; Leominster at Reading, 7; Wellesley at Mansfield, 7; Westford at King Philip, 7; Woburn at Marshfield, 7.

DIVISION 3

Friday

Somerset Berkley at Walpole, 5:45; Masconomet at Wakefield, 6; Oliver Ames at North Attleborough, 6:30; Minnechaug at Milton, 7; Revere at Plymouth South, 7; Westfield at Billerica, 7; Westwood at Hanover, 7; Whitman-Hanson at Marblehead, 7.

DIVISION 4

Friday

Falmouth at Grafton, 6; East Longmeadow at Middleborough, 7; Marlborough at Tewksbury, 7; Melrose at Holliston, 7; Newburyport at Duxbury, 7; Northampton at Scituate, 7; Pembroke at Foxborough, 7; Worcester South at Bedford, 7.

DIVISION 5

Friday

Dedham at North Reading, 6; Fairhaven at Old Rochester, 6:30; Triton at Apponequet, 6:30; Watertown at Dover-Sherborn, 6:30; Auburn at Bishop Fenwick, 7; Bishop Stang at Maynard, 7; Swampscott at Hudson, 7; Worcester Tech at Shawsheen, 7.

DIVISION 6

Friday

Oakmont at Sandwich, 6; Archbishop Williams at St. Mary’s, 6:30; Assabet at Stoneham, 6:30; Bellingham at Lynnfield, 6:30; Cardinal Spellman at Winthrop, 6:30; East Bridgewater at Abington, 7; Seekonk at Rockland, 7.

Saturday

Arlington Catholic at Blackstone Valley, 1.

DIVISION 7

Friday

West Bridgewater at Wahconah, 6; Latin Academy at Amesbury, 6:30; Ayer Shirley at Clinton, 7; Drury at Cohasset, 7; Mashpee at St. Bernard’s, 7; Northbridge at Millbury, 7; TechBoston at West Boylston, 7.

Saturday

Lunenburg at Uxbridge, 2:45.

DIVISION 8

Friday

Cathedral vs. Nashoba Valley Tech at West Roxbury High School, West Roxbury, 6; Murdock at Brighton, 6:30; Taconic at Oxford, 6:30; Narragansett at Hull, 7; Quaboag at Manchester Essex, 7; Ware at Old Colony, 7.

Saturday

Lee at KIPP Academy, 1; Lowell Catholic vs. Millis (at Tyngsborough, 5).

Nonplayoff schedule

Friday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

NONLEAGUE — Arlington at Boston Latin, 6; Ashland at Dennis-Yarmouth, 6; Dartmouth at Stoughton, 6; English High at Chelsea, 6; Frontier at Chicopee, 6; Lawrence at Malden Catholic, 6; Lexington at Lowell, 6; Medford at Burlington, 6; Minuteman at East Boston, 6; Natick at Hopkinton, 6; Putnam at Belchertown, 6; Quincy at Needham, 6; South Shore Voc-Tech at Medway, 6; Southeastern at Medfield, 6; Tyngsborough at Leicester, 6; Westborough at Doherty, 6; Acton-Boxborough at Newton South, 6:30 p.m.; Blue Hills at Norwell, 6:30; Georgetown at South Boston, 6:30; Lincoln-Sudbury at Cambridge, 6:30; Lynn English at Salem, 6:30; Brookline at North Quincy, 7; Canton at Norwood, 7; Hamilton-Wenham at O’Bryant, 7; Haverhill at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 7; Somerville at Wayland, 7.

NEPSAC

ISL — BB&N at St. Sebastian’s, 2; Lawrence Academy at Governor’s Academy, 2:30; St. Mark’s at Rivers, 2:30; Groton at Thayer, 2:45; St. George’s at Roxbury Latin, 2:45; Belmont Hill at Milton Academy, 3; Tabor at Middlesex, 3:30; Nobles at Brooks, 4:30.

NONLEAGUE — Portsmouth Abbey at Worcester Academy, 6.

CENTRAL MASS.

NONLEAGUE — Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale at Southbridge, 6; Fitchburg at Algonquin, 7; Nashoba at Shepherd Hill, 7; Franklin County Tech at Bartlett, 7; St. Paul at Quabbin, 7; Sutton at Littleton, 7; Tantasqua at North Middlesex, 7; Monty Tech at Groton-Dunstable, 7.

WESTERN MASS.

NONLEAGUE — Easthampton at Greenfield, 6; Chicopee Comprehensive at South Hadley, 7; Holyoke at Amherst-Pelham, 7; Longmeadow at Agawam, 7; Mahar at Pathfinder, 7; McCann Tech at Athol, 7.

Saturday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

NONLEAGUE — Ipswich at Whittier, 10a; Pentucket at Northeast, 10:30a; Holbrook/Avon at Nantucket, 11:30a; Cape Cod Tech at St. John Paul II, 12; Joseph Case at Upper Cape, 12; New Bedford at Framingham, 12; Martha’s Vineyard at Diman, 1; Durfee at Greater New Bedford, 2; 2; Wilmington at Dracut, 2; Winchester at Beverly, 2:30; Waltham at Belmont, 3; Sharon at Norton, 6:30.

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — Canterbury at Dexter Southfield, 3; Pingree at St. Paul’s, 4.

NONLEAGUE — Austin Prep at Albany Academy, 1; Avon Old Farms at Brunswick, 6.

CENTRAL MASS. — David Prouty at Worcester North, 11a; Bay Path at Nipmuc, 1; Gardner at Burncoat.

WESTERN MASS. — Monument Mtn. at Hoosac Valley, 12.