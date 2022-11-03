Jacob Bierenbroodspot leads BC High in a tight nonleague win over Barnstable

It was all Jacob Bierenbroodspot, as the junior picked up rushing touchdowns of 3 and 75 yards and also caught a TD pass, accounting for all the scoring to lead visiting BC High (3-6) to a 23-22 nonleague win over Barnstable.

Gloucester 24, Essex Tech 6 — Frank DeSisto ran the ball in from 8 yards out, Nick Carey tossed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Caleb DeCoste, and John Gucciardi went the distance on a 34-yard jet sweep to lead the Fishermen (4-5) to a nonleague win.