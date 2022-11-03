Jacob Bierenbroodspot leads BC High in a tight nonleague win over Barnstable

It was all Jacob Bierenbroodspot, as the junior picked up rushing touchdowns of 3 and 75 yards and also caught a TD pass, accounting for all the scoring to lead visiting BC High (3-6) to a 23-22 nonleague win over Barnstable.
Gloucester 24, Essex Tech 6 — Frank DeSisto ran the ball in from 8 yards out, Nick Carey tossed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Caleb DeCoste, and John Gucciardi went the distance on a 34-yard jet sweep to lead the Fishermen (4-5) to a nonleague win.
Greater Lowell 48, Lynn Tech 8 — Aviren Chitpaseuth (4 rushes, 71 yards) ran in touchdowns from 3 and 18 yards out, and Axel Diaz (3 rushes, 59 yards) scored on rushes of 7 and 48 yards to lead the Gryphons (4-5) to a Commonwealth win.
